Britney Spears Fans’ Honor Her ‘Blackout’ Album On Its Anniversary

On October 30, 2007, Britney Spears released her fifth studio album, Blackout, in the U.S., which was her first album in five years. It was released via Jive Records worldwide and consisted of 12 new tracks.

Over the years, the record has become a fan favorite and is still talked about and referenced to this day. Twelve years later, Spears’ fans are celebrating its legacy and what the album means to them.

On Twitter, her fanbase has been celebrating its anniversary.

“Britney’s Blackout album was released 12 years ago today but still stands the test of time. Its innovative sound set trends in the pop world. Listening to this gem before bed tonight. @britneyspears #Blackout12,” one user tweeted.

“#ThankfulThursday & I want to say thank you to Britney Spears for blessing us with the bible of pop, Blackout, 12 years ago, which gave the #BritneyArmy the opportunity to celebrate Blackout Month all Blackout Month long. We love you Britney,” another shared.

“Britney released her best album, Blackout, 12 years ago….. ICONIC QUEEN!!!!!!” a third account remarked.

“Britney’s Blackout turns 12-years-old today. ‘Get Naked’ is one of my favorite songs,” a fourth fan wrote on the app.

During its first release week, Blackout sold more than 290,000 copies in the U.S., debuting at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 100 album chart, per Rolling Stone. The album stopped Spears from topping the charts by Eagles’ Long Road Out of Eden who only sold their record at Wal-Mart which should have disqualified it from charting on the Billboard chart. However, that week, they changed the rules.

It wasn’t all bad though. The legendary album enjoyed three single releases — “Gimme More,” “Piece of Me,” and “Break The Ice” — that achieved success around the world.

Rolling Stone ran a poll for music fans to vote on the 100 best pop albums of the last decade and Blackout was placed at No. 7 by readers.

According to ChartMasters, Blackout has sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. alone and more than 2.4 million worldwide.

For the first time ever, the album was released this month on a limited edition vinyl via Urban Outfitters.

the moment we've been waiting for is here… Blackout by @britneyspears is now available on vinyl for the first time ever! Pre-order your copy of limited edition opaque white vinyl with black swirl! https://t.co/n6EsJ3m1RO pic.twitter.com/gEJB4Vh9Yu — Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) October 11, 2019

Since 2007, Spears has released four more studio albums — Circus, Femme Fatale, Britney Jean, and Glory. Her last release was in 2016.

In a recent Instagram post, she explained that she has been working non-stop since the age of 8 and is taking some time to stop and reflect. She mentioned that she misses her fans and that they are the best in the world. Despite no news on new material, Britney still keeps fans up-to-date on her Instagram account with what she’s up to.