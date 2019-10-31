Tim McGraw, 52, Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss & Reveals Fitness Secrets

Tim's showing off his ripped body at 52-years-old.

Country superstar is Tim McGraw is showing off his seriously impressive 40-pound weight loss while also sharing his health and fitness secrets in a new interview with Men’s Health. The now uber-fit musician got candid with the outlet in a new interview as he opened up about how he cut alcohol and burgers out of his diet to get in the best shape of his life at 52-years-old.

Tim explained to the outlet in a new interview published earlier this week that he lost the very impressive amount of weight after he got up to 215 pounds, which is when his daughter told him she thought he needed to get in better shape. After hearing the candid call out from his daughter, he started his days with a 20-minute run that then turned into him starting to lift weights in the gym and cutting out what he called “truck stop” food from his diet.

“I use my whole body to sing—my legs, my butt,” the singer explained of his tough workouts, adding that being in better shape “and having more control over those things makes my voice stronger.”

For the new photo shoot with the magazine, Tim could be seen hitting the gym to show off his ripped body in the wake of his weight loss and tone up, while he also admitted that he’s “learned a lot over the last three or four years” when it comes to taking better care of himself.

“This workout is my meditation,” McGraw continued. “It frees things up in your head so you can get the trash out for a little while.”

The star continued to show off his toned new body during a shoot for the magazine as he revealed his go-to workouts, including his 20-minute bodyweight session made up of squats, pushups, and situps.

Tim’s been sharing a number of snaps from his shoot on social media, most recently posting an impressive look at him doing some stretches by the pool on October 31 alongside an inspiring message about making positive changes to the body.

Earlier this week, the “Highway Don’t Care” singer took to Instagram to share shots of himself in the gym as he flashed his bulging biceps and told fans that he believes he’s in better shape now than he’s ever been.

One photo showed the father of two and husband to fellow country star Faith Hill rocking a grey tank top during a workout with his ripped body on full display after dropping those 40 pounds and hitting the gym.

In the caption, McGraw shared another motivating message about how he turned his life around and got serious about his health.