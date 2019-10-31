Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Posts Jaw-Dropping Pic Of Mini-Me Daughter To Instagram In ‘Jersey Shore’ Costume

Followers of the reality star were thrilled by the similarities between the two.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a jaw-dropping pic of her mini-me daughter Giovanna to Instagram in a costume taken straight from her mom’s Jersey Shore closet in honor of Halloween and her followers were in stitches at how much the little girl resembled her mother.

Giovanna is a spot-on mirror image of Nicole in a leopard print long-sleeved top and leggings, complete with glamorous sunglasses and Snooki’s iconic poof hairstyle.

In the pic, the little girl gave her mom the peace sign.

Nicole made sure to tell her Instagram followers that this was not Giovanna’s official Halloween costume, but fans were thrilled with the similarities between mother and daughter nonetheless.

One fan remarked of Giovanna’s look, “If that’s not like looking at a mini-you, I don’t know what is! She’s gorgeous!”

Another follower of the reality star commented, “Nicole!!! She is your clone! So precious!”

A fan of the show recalled an iconic moment of Nicole’s when she was drunk and wanted to know where the beach was in the comments, sparking lots of funny memories from other Instagram users who shared their remarks on the social media site. One fan, in particular, called the little girl “Snooki 2010.”

Nicole loves to share photos of her gorgeous family to Instagram, including oldest son Lorenzo, Giovanna and infant Angelo, along with a quick pic or two of husband Jionni, who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Nicole recently returned to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after having not been seen in a series of episodes. She was heavily pregnant with Angelo at the time of filming and could not travel to Las Vegas, where the Jersey Shore gang partied while castmate Vinny Guadagnino starred in a Chippendales revue show.

Nicole recently returned to the series, seen in the last two episodes that aired on MTV as the gang which included Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro came together at a house in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey for a weekend of fun in the sun.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Nicole remarked that the scenes, which showed her defending her friend Jenni against Angelina, while Angelina defended herself and called Nicole and Jenni “mean girls” were edited to look a certain way.

In tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, The Inquisitr reported in the aforementioned story that Nicole, Jenni, and Angelina will sit down for a conversation to try and straighten out their feelings towards one another. While two of the women work things out, one cast member continues to hold on to hard feelings as the episode unfolds.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.