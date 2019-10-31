Miranda Lambert Rocks Gold Fringe Jacket & Tight Jeans While Flaunting PDA With Husband In NYC

Miranda Lambert rocked a gold fringe jacket during an outing in New York City this week. The singer stunned in her country glam ensemble alongside her hunky new husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The Daily Mail reports that Miranda and Brendan were photographed by the paparazzi as they strolled hand-in-hand through the streets. Lambert looked gorgeous as she paired her metallic jacket with a striped button-up shirt, and some tight jeans.

Miranda’s curvy hips and lean legs were on full display in the ensemble, which she accessorized with a large brown leather belt, brown cowboy boots, and a matching leather purse that she wore across her body. The country music superstar also donned some large gold hoop earrings and her wedding ring.

Miranda’s long, blond hair was parted down the center and styled in cascading waves that fell over her shoulders. She also opted to wear a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip to complete the gorgeous style.

Brendan also decided on a casual style for his look, rocking a pair of jeans and a heather gray t-shirt, which he paired with a gray jacket and some bright, white sneakers.

The outlet reveals that Miranda and Brendan were in The Big Apple together on Wednesday night so that Lambert could appear as the musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as she continues to promote her brand new album, Wildcard, which is set to drop on November 1.

Recently, Lambert spoke out about the album, revealing that it’s a bit different from her former records, but that she loves that she got to step out of her comfort zone a bit, adding that it’s been a year of changes for her.

“You can’t just stay in your bubble. It’s a little uncomfortable for me to switch gears. [new producer Jay Joyce] is switching gears. And New York City was switching gears. Getting married was switching gears. I feel like getting uncomfortable is a good thing. Especially being a creative, how are you going to reinvent if you never get out of your comfort zone? You need to get uncomfortable, and it is uncomfortable,” Miranda Lambert told The Tennessean, adding that her new album will be a bit more upbeat that her previous works with songs such as “It All Comes Out In The Wash.”