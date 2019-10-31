Jen Selter Wears Skintight Orange Leggings And A Sports Bra For A Pumpkin Patch Workout

Fitness model Jen Selter is known for her insane curves, and she’s constantly tantalizing her 12.7 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps.

Selter’s past few Instagram updates haven’t been still shots but rather have been videos, which give her even more of an opportunity to flaunt her dangerous curves. In her latest update, Selter embraced the season and took herself to the quintessential autumnal location — a pumpkin patch.

The location for the video was what appeared to be a pumpkin patch set up in the middle of a city. A road was visible in the background, behind the fenced-in area where the pumpkin patch was, in a seemingly industrial area. The ground around Selter was covered with a maze of hay bales and plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes.

While quite a few celebrities have shared wholesome snaps of themselves in pumpkin patches, Selter stayed on brand and did what she does best in the autumnal location — worked out.

The beauty kicked off the video with a joyful jump before doing bench hop-ups, using a hay bale as a landing spot. Then, she decided to do a few bench step-ups onto a hay bale, holding a small pumpkin in each hand rather than a set of dumbbells. She followed that up with a move in which she held two small pumpkins up in the air as weights and did a few pulsing squats to tone her booty.

While the setting was festive enough on its own, Selter upped the ante by wearing a bright orange sports bra and pair of skintight bright orange leggings to fully embrace the pumpkin vibe. A hint of cleavage was visible in the sports bra, and her chiseled stomach was on full display. Her brunette locks were tied back in a low ponytail as she got her sweat on in the seasonal spot.

Selter’s followers absolutely loved the silly workout video, and it received over 164,000 views within just seven hours. Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“I love the orange!!!” one fan commented.

“You gotta be pumpkin kidding me,” another fan said, unable to handle how stunning Selter looked in the video.

“Ok I’m obsessed with this legging set, like I love love orange especially this type,” another fan added.

Yet another follower couldn’t get enough of Selter’s originality and said, “you do not see this everyday. Love it.”

While Selter’s pumpkin patch workout video featured her getting her sweat on solo, she also recently collaborated with the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” Yanet Garcia. She shared a video of the two of them working out together in sports bras and leggings, and sculpting their incredible bodies.