Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods Wear Sexy Skimpy Outfits For Halloween

Megan Thee Stallion threw a Halloween party in Los Angeles, California last night.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper told her Instagram followers to turn up to the event in their best outfit for the costume contest. She named the event “Hottieween.”

Today on the app, Megan shared a photo of herself posing with fashion model Jordyn Woods which hasn’t gone unnoticed. The duo is showing a lot of flesh in skimpy costumes and is owning themselves.

Woods is sporting her curly dark hair high up in a ponytail. Her entire body is covered in a black netted garment with a leather barely-there top over it. Her body is on full display but especially her cleavage. She pairs the look with hot pants and gloves of the same material. She is wearing a face mask that covers the majority of her nose and her mouth, adding to the spooky element. She appears to be holding her hands up with knives in her hands.

Stallion who is stood next to her is wearing a similar style of garment. She is rocking a shimmery black and pink skimpy swimsuit top which exposes her belly piercing and a lot of underboob. She sports a tiny pair of jeweled underwear and has on thigh-high boots. Her face mask too only covers her nose and mouth and is the same color as her swimsuit top. Megan accessorizes herself with numerous jeweled bracelets and is holding up a sword with one hand. She opted for her hair up in a bun but leaves some of it down, resting it on the side of her face.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up over 450,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her fans.

For her caption, she wrote “finish him” in capital letters, going with the Halloween theme.

“Please finish me,” one user wrote.

“Oh wow. Y’all didn’t come to play,” another shared adding a flame emoji.

“THE BEST DUO,” a third follower remarked in capital letters.

Loading...

“Y’all look so cute. Happy Halloween,” a fifth fan commented.

One day ago, Megan announced that she has a YouTube series called “Hottieween” too. The first episode, “Love Bites,” is live on her YouTube channel and features herself and Jay Cole. According to the description, Teyana Taylor directed the episode.

Megan is slowly but shortly becoming one of rap music’s biggest stars. Earlier this year, she released her debut mixtape, Fever, which won her a 2019 BET Hip Hop Award for Best Mixtape, per The Inquisitr.