Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Shares Rare Photo With His 4 Kids, Ages 5 To 30

The Bush frontman celebrates his 54th birthday with all of his kids together.

Gwen Stefani‘s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale celebrated his 54th birthday with his kids. The Bush frontman took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his three sons and his daughter after a birthday dinner on Oct. 30.

In a photo taken in a spacious restaurant booth, a smiling Rossdale posed with Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, his sons with his ex-wife Stefani, as well Daisy, 30, his daughter with his ex-girlfriend Pearl Lowe. In the caption to the snap, which you can see below, the “Little Things” singer wrote that he is “grateful” for the miracle of his four children.

Rossdale’s friends and fans hit the comments section of the post to wish him a happy birthday and to remark on how much his four kids look like him.

“Happy you got to be with all your 4 lovelies today, what a special birthday treat! Soak up the beautiful energy,” wrote one follower.

“So nice to have everyone together for such a special day,” wrote another.

“They all favor you!” a third fan told Rossdale of his four kids.

“So glad your best work, the boys and Daisy, are there to celebrate your birthday!! You deserve a wonderful day your way!!” another follower chimed in.

Two of Rossdale’s children also documented the birthday dinner on Instagram. Daughter Daisy shared a photo of the group and captioned it with the sentiment that they were all lucky that Rossdale “made” them.

In addition, Rossdale’s lookalike son Kingston posed side-by-side for a selfie with his rock star dad as he wished him a happy birthday.

Stefani, who was recently photographed at her son Kingston’s football game, rarely posts photos of her kids online and Rossdale almost never does, especially with all four of them together. The new photos show that Rossdale is close with his children amid his co-parenting arrangement with Stefani, and that his sons are close with their half-sister.

Rossdale’s marriage to Stefani was rocked in 2004 when the singer found out he had a teen lovechild, Daisy, the product of a brief fling he had with an old friend. Rossdale didn’t find out he was a father until he took a DNA test in 2004 when Daisy was 15 years old, and Stefani was reportedly “devastated” over the news, People reported at the time.

The two went on to have three children of their own, but they divorced in 2015 when their youngest son Apollo was just one year old. While Rossdale did not want to divorce, the exes have worked together to have an amicable co-parenting relationship for their three sons.

In 2017, Rossdale told Fabulous magazine (via People) that he had “a lovely 20 years” with the No Doubt frontwoman and that they were blessed with “three amazing children.”

“The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible,” Rossdale said.