Miranda Lambert Reveals How Blake Shelton Marriage Influenced Her Second Wedding

Miranda's revealing how her high-profile romance with Blake influenced her relationship with her new husband Brendan.

Miranda Lambert is revealing how her very high-profile marriage to Blake Shelton has influenced her current marriage with New York City police officer Brendan Mcloughlin. In a candid new interview with People, the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer opened up about her very public marriage and divorce with her fellow country superstar and why that made her not want to be so public with her current husband.

As fans will already know, Miranda confirmed in a surprise Instagram post on Valentine’s Day in February that she’d married Brendan in a top secret ceremony. The couple met just three months earlier in November while the star was appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” Lambert explained of why she moved so quickly with the NYC cop, adding that she decided to keep things so hush hush because of all the attention she got when she was with Blake.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” she explained, referring to her four year marriage to The Voice coach that lasted from 2011 until they split in 2015.

“I learned then that it’s not for everybody else,” Miranda continued of how her relationship with her former husband influenced her relationship with her current one. “This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Though she still tends to keep her private life very much private, the singer has opened up about her life behind closed doors with Brendan a little more on social media as of late.

Most recently, the “Tin Man” singer posted a shirtless video of her man to Instagram in a fun clip she shared with fans that showed the loved-up duo having fun together.

Loading...

Lambert has also been speaking a little more about her 2015 divorce from Shelton – who’s currently dating Gwen Stefani – as she promotes her brand new album Wildcard, admitting in another recent interview published earlier this week that her divorce inspired many of the songs on her last release, The Weight of These Wings.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

Speaking of how she manged to get through their very public split that shocked the world when the former couple announced it four years ago, the star told USA Today that creating her music and writing about her heartbreak was a lot “like a therapy session” for her.

“‘The Weight of These Wings’ was so good for me because I got to write it all down,” Miranda continued in part of the 2016 album, before adding, “having music as my tool to move on was really a blessing.”