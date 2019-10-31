Kelly Ripa Expertly Roasts ‘Live’ Co-Host Ryan Seacrest At Awards Induction Ceremony

Kelly Ripa expertly roasted Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest at the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards after he presented her with an award honoring her work in the television industry.

Ripa, who is always up for trading a barb or two with her co-host, remarked that while Seacrest was presenting her with her award, his “intermittent fasting window has closed. So he’s going to bed hungry tonight” reported Page Six.

Not to be outdone, Seacrest got in a few jabs as well, reported the news outlet.

“We spend a lot of time together, but there are times we passed each other on the street in workout clothes and don’t even recognize each other,” Seacrest said during his introduction of Ripa at the awards show. “I walk by and I think, ‘Is that Kelly?’ and she sees me and thinks, ‘Is that one of the women from my SoulCycle class?’ … I was wearing a hoodie, but still.”

Along with some well-timed jokes, Seacrest also praised Ripa during the awards ceremony by telling the audience that his co-star makes the days of the cast and crew of Live with Kelly and Ryan so much more enjoyable every day by lifting everyone’s spirits.

Seacrest also said he was “grateful” to work with someone he trusts and loves so much to the crowd in attendance who was there to honor pioneers, innovators, stars and shows that have helped build the broadcasting and cable industries.

Along with Ripa, the evening also honored an eclectic mix of broadcasting legends as reported on the Broadcasting and Cable official website.

Newswoman and former The View moderator Meredith Vieira was honored, as was CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, Dispatch station group leader Michael Fiorile, ABC Entertainment Group President Channing Dungey and CEO of Entertainment Studios Byron Allen to name a few.

Kelly Ripa has worked in the world of television since the age of 20 when she was cast in the role of Hayley Vaughn on the ABC daytime soap opera All My Children. She played the role from 1990 through 2002.

During her tenure on AMC, Ripa was offered the chance to try out for the role of co-host alongside Regis Philbin on the daytime talk series then called Live with Regis and Kathie Lee after Kathie Lee Gifford left her spot on the series. She was offered the job and continued to pull double duty as host of Live and on All My Children for two years before she departed the daytime serial for good.

After Philbin retired from the series in 2011, Ripa was joined by former football star Michael Strahan and together, they hosted what would be called Live with Kelly and Michael together for four years until Strahan abruptly left the series to become a co-host on Good Morning America.

Seacrest became Kelly’s permanent co-host in May of 2017.

The Inquisitr recently reported on Ripa’s outfit for the awards show, where she donned a scarlet red dress for photos alongside Seacrest at the event.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication.