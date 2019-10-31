Australian Hottie Abby Dowse Bends Over, Flashes Cleavage In Flirty Romper

Cooler weather may be on its way in some parts of the world, but Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring on Instagram Thursday with an update that showed her wearing a flirty romper that flashed plenty of cleavage.

The photo featured Abby standing in front of a mirror, striking a pose that gave her followers a nice look at her front side and a peek at her backside. The beauty wore a black leather shorts romper that hugged her every curve. The sleeveless ensemble featured silver zippers on the front near her breasts and hips, with another zipper up the front, which Abby had pulled down to expose her ample decolletage. The romper included a matching belt with a silver buckle. Abby teamed the romper with a pair of fishnet boots.

The bombshell didn’t just strike a pose for the camera, as she stood with her back in front of a mirror and bent over while adjusting one of her boots. The mirror had a black frame trimmed with silver studs — a nice piece of decor that complemented her outfit. The angle showed off some of Abby’s best assets — her cleavage and her toned thighs.

The camera seemed to capture Abby just as she flipped her hair over her head. She wore a minimal amount of makeup that included dark brows and a pink gloss on her full lips. She accessorized the look with two dainty necklaces, bracelets on each arm and a few small rings on her fingers.

In the post’s caption, Abby said she was feeling the romper and revealed that it was from designer label Parisian Official. A quick search on the company’s site showed that the sexy number retails for $36.

Abby’s fans raved over how hot she looked in the photo.

“You win Halloween and didn’t even give the rest of the world a chance. Not a surprise though, you win all 365 days of the year,” one admirer wrote.

“Always romping in style!!” a second fan quipped.

“Oh my. That’s woken me up in chilly London Town!!” joked a third follower.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” a fourth fan wrote.

Loading...

It’s not unusual for Abby to leave her followers breathless. She recently worked them into a frenzy when she pulled down her unbuttoned jeans in a sultry snap. The stunner certainly knows how to get the attention of her fans.

Those wanting to see more of Abby can check out her Instagram account.