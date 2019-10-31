‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Blonde In An Angelic New Costume

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko floored fans yet again when she sported a blonde wig in some new racy Instagram updates. The uploads mainly featured Anastasiya partying at a Halloween event, supporting the expression that blondes do have more fun.

Anastasiya is considered one of the most beautiful women on social media, and can currently boast over 10.1 million followers. With this in mind, it is unsurprising that she was utterly gorgeous in her new look.

For the spooky holiday, Anastasiya decided to dress up as an angel. That said, her costume was far from innocent. Instead, it appeared to be a white lace bustier bodysuit, with a thong cut in the back. In some of her uploads, the buxom beauty wore white sheer thigh-high stockings; in others, she wore what looked to be a pair of sheer white lace biker shorts.

Anastasiya then completed the look with a pair of beige over-the-knee boots, along with a pale blonde wig. Finishing her costume, Anastasiya added a pair of feathered wings, along with a halo headband.

A number of clips of her ensemble were uploaded to her Instagram story, which can be viewed by clicking the hyperlink. Though the first story is Anastasiya modeling a racy lingerie set from Fashion Nova, it soon switches to the 24-year-old showcasing her blonde hair, with the “lit” sticker in the corner.

The Miami transplant loved the blonde clip so much, she then added an encore with a poll which asked fans if they liked her new look. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

Next, the buxom beauty flaunted her body in the white lace bodysuit. Shot from behind, the thong nature of the ensemble left very little of her famous derriere to the imagination. In another clip, the stunner walks to a white luxury car, swaying her hips to flaunt her asset in motion.

Anastasiya was then in the club, and seemed to be enjoying herself as she jokingly patted the posteriors of two of her friends.

Next came a picture of Anastasiya sitting by the window, dressed in her angelic glory. Along with one elevator selfie clip, the bombshell added two more videos that showcased her peachy posterior, even subtly twerking in one.

Though this is the first time that Anastasiya has experimented with a bleach blonde look, she has experimented with lighter hair in the past, as seen below.

That said, her current favored hair color is a rich dark brown.

