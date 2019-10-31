Kelly Clarkson Dresses Up Like Bette Midler’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Character For Halloween

Kelly Clarkson and violinist Lindsey Stirling both rocked costumes for a special Halloween performance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Kelly Clarkson recently cast a spell over her talk show audience by rocking a bewitching costume and performing a haunting tune.

In a video sneak peek of the pre-taped Halloween episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly is dressed up like Winifred Sanderson, the sinister witch that Bette Midler portrays in the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Kelly’s replica of Bette’s iconic costume includes a purple and green dress decorated with zodiac symbols and a voluminous red bouffant wig with horn-like curls. She’s also rocking bright red lipstick that has only been applied to the center of her lips, making them appear much smaller than they are.

One of Kelly Clarkson’s special guests for her Halloween episode is violinist Lindsey Stirling, so obviously the two talented women had to team up for a spellbinding performance. Lindsey is also wearing a costume in the YouTube video of their musical act, but it’s inspired by the song that they’re performing, “The Upside.” She’s dressed up like Stranger Things heroine Eleven, who occasionally visits the terrifying Upside Down in the popular Netflix series. Lindsey’s look is inspired by an outfit that Eleven wore during Season 1 of the show. It includes a feminine pink dress, long tube socks, and a blonde wig. Lindsey even added a small smudge of fake blood underneath one nostril.

As Kelly sings Elle King’s vocals, Lindsey plays her violin and performs some of her signature dance moves. A screen behind the two talented women mimics the Stranger Things opening credits, but the name of the show has been replaced with “The Upside.”

In the comments section of the YouTube video, some fans expressed their disappointment that Kelly didn’t perform a different song for her Halloween episode.

“Not gonna lie. A little upset she didn’t sing ‘I Put a Spell on You.’ lol,” read one remark.

Bette Midler famously performs a cover of the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins song “I Put a Spell on You” in Hocus Pocus, so this is why Kelly’s costume was making some of her fans think of the spine-chilling tune that’s included on many a Halloween playlist. Those who would like to see her perform the song shouldn’t give up hope just yet; one YouTube commenter pointed out that the video above doesn’t appear to be the “Kellyoke” performance that Kelly Clarkson treats her viewers to at the beginning of each show, so there’s a chance that “I Put a Spell on You” will be her opening number.

In a photo on The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram page, Kelly is pictured in her Winifred costume, and her backup singers are dressed up like the witch’s sisters, Mary and Sarah Sanderson. This could be another clue that there will be an additional musical performance during the Halloween episode.

While Kelly Clarkson fans might be looking forward to watching her celebrate Halloween, the singer has already made a very merry move that will keep them singing along with her during the Christmas holidays. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and one of her fellow coaches on The Voice, John Legend, have recorded an updated version of the controversial classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” for Legend’s upcoming Christmas album.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.