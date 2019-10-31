Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Seriously Tiny Snakeskin Bikini In Hot New Photo

The Victoria's Secret Angel's model body is on full display in her minuscule snakeskin two-piece.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is once again proving that she’s not afraid to flash some serious skin as she posed in an unbelievably tiny bikini in a hot new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The 31-year-old supermodel posted the snap to her own page as she modeled one of the more daring looks from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C.

Uploaded on October 30, the photo had Candice with both of her arms up as she rested them on two sheer black curtains while pulling a seriously sultry pout for the camera with her blonde hair down and wavy.

Swanepoel showed off a serious amount of skin in the tiny two-piece as she moved in front of the camera after creating the line, with the South African beauty flaunting her impressively flat and toned middle for the latest swimwear shoot.

While the snakeskin string triangle top left very little to the imagination on her top half, the mom of two (she shares two sons, 2-year-old Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel, with Hermann Nicoli) also flashed a pretty serious amount of skin on her bottom half.

The matching bikini look was also made up of a minuscule pair of bottoms which featured high-cut string ties across her hips to highlight her long legs while she also posed with a white cover-up falling off her shoulders.

Candice opted to caption the sizzling photo of herself by using lyrics to R. Kelly’s 2003 track “Snake” while fans flooded the comments section with love.

“Omg body goals,” one person commented, while another message posted alongside the bikini photo posted for her 13.7 million followers read, “Beautiful lady.”

“Damn,” another said after seeing Swanepoel flashing the flesh in the minuscule bikini look.

But it wasn’t just on the supermodel’s own page where followers were treated to a look at Swanepoel rocking the snakeskin print swimwear.

Loading...

Tropic of C’s own Instagram account also shared a look at Candice in her two-piece on October 30, just days after Just Jared reported that the line officially launched in Europe with a big event in London.

The Instagram page first shared a look at the same photo the star shared to her account but slightly more zoomed out, before then also treating fans to a look at her pulling a different pose as she was photographed flaunting more of her long legs in a snap taken from the side.

The new bikini photos follow Candice showing off a similar look on social media earlier this week, only that time she put her snakeskin passion to work in a very skimpy skintight swimsuit.