‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, October 30: Hope Puts Her Plan In Action

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October 30 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who popped in to check on Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The former Vegas showgirl told Quinn that she woke up with a big, handsome man in her bed.

Quinn & Ridge’s History Exposed

She opined that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage was in trouble as Ridge was not wearing his wedding ring, per She Knows Soaps. Of course, Shauna couldn’t wait to tell her friend that they had shared a hot, passionate kiss.

Shauna was then astonished to find out that Quinn and Ridge had also locked lips on several occasions. Quinn invited Shauna to attend their Halloween celebrations, and Shauna set out to find the perfect costume.

Hope Logan Puts Her Plan In Action

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wanted to know if her mother had spoken to Ridge yet. Brooke was still angry that the dressmaker was unable to see Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for who he was. However, thanks to Hope’s plan to manipulate Thomas, she felt she could bypass Ridge and get Thomas to sign the adoption papers.

Later, Hope called Thomas and asked him if it was okay if she visited Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) after school. Thomas told her that she could come over later that day.

Douglas was thrilled when Hope arrived at the Forrester mansion. She brought some of Douglas’s clothes and they discussed the Halloween party. Hope also told Thomas that her mother had been wrong about the adoption. Thomas could still maintain his parental rights and allow her to adopt Douglas.

After Hope left, she told her mother that she would pursue sole custody of Douglas at a later stage. The soap opera showed that Brooke thought that Hope was playing with fire.

Ridge Sees Through Brooke’s Ploy

Brooke decided to call her husband, as reported by The Inquisitr. She told her husband that she missed him. It seemed as if she was finally ready to talk after he had left her so many voicemails. However, Ridge saw through her plans when she started to talk about Thomas.

In fact, when Brooke asked Ridge if Thomas was seeking professional help yet, Ridge tersely told her that Thomas would not be giving up Douglas to Hope.

After the call, Ridge’s thoughts did not turn to his estranged wife. Instead, he fantasized about the kiss that he had shared with Shauna the previous night.

Loading...

Brooke calls Ridge to convey how much she misses him but things go south when she brings up Thomas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SevmEnGJH5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3drOckauER — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 30, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.