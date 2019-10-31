Iggy Azalea Poses In Incredibly Low-Cut Garment With Collaborator Alice Chater For New Single Artwork

Iggy Azalea has a new single coming out in a couple of weeks and has taken to social media to share the artwork, title, and release date.

The “Change Your Life” rapper revealed that her new single will feature British pop artist Alice Chater who is a rising star in the game.

The new single will be titled “Lola” and is scheduled to be released next month on November 11.

The eye-catching cover sees the blond beauties posing together in an orange and green aesthetic photo. Azalea is sitting up behind Chater in an incredibly low-cut green garment that shows off her chest and cleavage. Her outfit is longsleeved but still displays her hand tattoo. Iggy is owning her long locks straight while sporting a red lip. She leaves her chest bare with no accessories.

Alice, on the other hand, is lying down on Azalea’s leg in a very similar garment. Her chest area is mainly covered by the material of her outfit but it does show off the top half of her arms. She also applies a red lip and is wearing her hair down and straight.

Both of their ensembles display their legs while they both stare directly at the camera lens. The duo has on acrylic nails and could pass for sisters in this shot.

In the span of 13 hours, this collaboration has proven to be something fans are excited about. Iggy’s Instagram upload has racked up more than 304,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.

“We love you Iggy! Never give up! You are special!” one user wrote.

“YOU BOTH LOOK SO GOOD,” another shared passionately in capital letters adding multiple heart emoji.

“Queen of Female Duo Bops,” a third fan remarked.

“I’m so glad this is happening! I love you,” a fifth follower commented.

Azalea is known for being active on social media. However, the “Black Widow” hitmaker recently deleted all her Instagram posts. The artwork for “Lola” currently is her only post on her account. Over the years, Iggy built herself up a huge following on the app and has more than 13.1 million followers.

She recently released her long-awaited second studio album, In My Defense, earlier this year in July. “Lola” is not taken from that record and potentially could be a part of an upcoming project. Her latest album release was panned by critics and received a disappointing Metascore of 39 out of 100, per The Inquisitr. The record included collaborations with Lil Yachty, Kash Doll, Stini, and Juicy J.