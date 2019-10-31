Meghan McCain Talks Heartbreaking Miscarriage On ‘Good Morning America’: ‘I Felt Very Alone’

The View star Meghan McCain spoke about her heartbreaking miscarriage in an interview for Good Morning America where she hoped that telling other women her story would help them by making them feel less alone, as Meghan did while going through the experience.

The conservative panelist on the ABC daytime talk show explained on GMA that she had conflicting feelings over learning she was unexpectedly pregnant with a daughter.

“I’ve always been agnostic about having kids. I don’t feel naturally maternal. I don’t feel this natural draw to motherhood. And I think my response and how sad I felt afterward surprised me. I just want people to feel less alone because I felt very, very alone during the entire experience,” she candidly revealed on the morning talk series, as reported by People Magazine.

“Nobody talks about this kind of stuff. The only experience I’ve ever had on TV when women are pregnant is streamers and excitement, which is wonderful and amazing, but I just think there’s a lot of other women out there who have my experience and you are not alone,” she continued.

Meghan explained that she grieved the loss of her daughter in a way that she had never experienced grief before. The daughter of the late Senator John McCain processed her feelings over losing her father as a sense of sadness that a life filled with pride and accomplishment was over. Meghan’s grief after the miscarriage was for a life that could have been full of potential.

Meghan explained that her initial response was to blame herself for the loss. She then decided that she would talk about her experience as a platform for women who do not hear about the journey of others, particularly in the public eye, during this dark period in their lives.

Meghan first spoke about her miscarriage in July 2019 in an op-ed for The New York Times.

Meghan McCain is married to Ben Domenech, a conservative writer, blogger, and television commentator. Domenech is the co-founder and the publisher of The Federalist, host of The Federalist Radio Hour, and writes The Transom, a daily subscription newsletter for political insiders.

On The View, Meghan continues to stand up for her beliefs as one of the series’ most outspoken panelists alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, and Joy Behar.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Meghan happily celebrated her 35th birthday on October 23 with a sweet message from her longtime crush, former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“That’s my boyfriend,” McCain quipped after the video was played.

Meghan then explained that her crush on Ryan is well known and is a joke between the two friends, who are both happily married. In fact, Meghan revealed that she and Ben laugh about her feelings for the former Speaker of the House together.

