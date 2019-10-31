‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva Flaunts Bare Booty Up Close In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Azerbaijani fitness model Bakhar Nabieva got many of her 2.6 million Instagram followers talking on Wednesday, as she took to the social media platform to share a close-up photo of the body part that gave her the nickname “Miss Iron Bum.”

Although the new Instagram snap did not show Bakhar’s face, this was most likely done on purpose, as the image clearly focused on the model’s derriere while also providing a glimpse of her toned back muscles and powerful thighs. The social media sensation was wearing what looked like a yellow thong bikini, using the fingers on both hands to raise its straps and further draw attention to her curvaceous booty. While barely visible, it appeared as if Bakhar was wearing a skimpy white top to match her similarly light-colored bottoms.

In the caption of the photo, Bakhar quoted a pair of lines from New York City rapper A$AP Ferg’s latest single, “Floor Seats,” seemingly alluding to how the photo could cause quite an uproar on Instagram. That appears to have been the case so far, as the snap has gotten more than 160,000 likes over the past day, with close to 2,900 followers heading to the comments section to show some love for the fitness model and the latest image of her “iron bum.”

“Break the internet with that,” said one follower, trailing their comment with heart-eyes, peach, and OK hand sign emoji.

“The World Wide Web is glitching after seeing that,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“So I opened Instagram at work and this masterpiece is the first that popped out, I regret nothing,” claimed a third admirer, also using the heart-eyes emoji to show their appreciation for the photo.

Loading...

Interestingly, this was not the first time Bakhar took to Instagram to share a photo of herself flashing her booty in the same outfit. On Friday, October 25, she uploaded a very similar snap to the photo-sharing platform, but instead of quoting song lyrics, she used the caption — and the image itself — to remind her followers that the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was getting released on that date.

Likewise, Bakhar used her rear-end in yet another interesting way prior to those two uploads. Two weeks ago, the fitness model — who regularly uses social media to promote Dragon Pharma’s sports supplements — posed for a photo where she had seemingly spread some of the company’s protein powder on her exposed rear-end, noting in the caption that the product tastes good and is one of her favorites.