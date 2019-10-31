Ashanti Poses With Sister In Multiple Eye-Catching Outfits For Magazine Shoot

Ashanti and her younger sister, Shia Douglas, have done a photoshoot for Sheen Magazine which sees the duo in multiple eye-catching outfits.

On Instagram, Ashanti uploaded numerous posts to her account that haven’t gone unnoticed.

The first image has the “Rain On Me” hitmaker and her sister in matching outfits. They are both sitting down indoors in a striped and polka dot ensemble. The duo both are staring directly at the camera while being surrounded by black-and-white spotted pillows. Ashanti is rocking a red lip while her sister is sporting pink lipgloss. They are both wearing dangling earrings and look very comfortable in the cozy shot. Shia is rocking her signature blond hair while her sister poses with her dark long locks.

In another shot, they look fierce in fur jackets. Ashanti appears to be in a green silk jumpsuit with her lavender gray fluffy garment over the top. She matches the outfit with gloves that are the same color of the fur while sporting lighter brown hair and silver earrings. She has her legs crossed while her younger sister sits with them spread open. Shia, who is sitting behind her, is rocking a patterned gold suit with a beige fur coat. She accessorizes herself with lots of gold jewelry including numerous necklaces and huge hoop earrings.

In the third and final shot, they are both sitting down again. However, the location is outside on some steps. Ashanti is wearing a pink sweater that has the letter “A” embroidered on it in white. She pairs the look with three quarter length trousers and heels. Shia is wearing an orange jumper with the letter “S” also embroidered on it in the same color. She sports a pair of shorts and also put on a pair of heels. Both of their jumpers are fluffy at the end of their sleeves. Ashanti is wearing her dark hair up in a high ponytail while Shia has on a multicolored headscarf and white sunglasses on.

In the span of 10 hours, all the posts racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, proving to be popular with fans.

“Love the outfits! You ladies always slay,” one user wrote.

“Those sweaters are so bomb,” another shared.

“The creative direction is fire,” a third follower remarked.

“Omg love this! You and your sister look so much alike,” a fourth fan commented.

Ashanti and Shia both appear on the cover of Sheen Magazine posing in leopard print garments, which The Inquisitr previously reported.