Olivia Newton-John Pitches Iconic ‘Grease’ Outfit To Gigi Hadid: ‘You Can Buy The Original, Honey!’

The 'Grease' star is selling her famous outfit from the 1978 film, and she's eyeing the perfect buyer.

Olivia Newton-John wants Gigi Hadid to buy her famous Grease outfit. The Australian actress and singer pitched the iconic black leather ensemble to the supermodel ahead of the outfit’s arrival at Julien’s Auctions, where it will go on the block this week.

Newton-John is auctioning 500 items to raise funds for her cancer center, but all eyes are on the skintight black pants and leather jacket she wore when her character, Sandy Olsson, transformed into a vixen to duet “You’re the One That I Want” with co-star John Travolta at the end of the 1978 movie.

The outfit is expected to fetch more than $200,000 at the auction, Reuters notes. But the Grease star already has a buyer in mind in Hadid, who once dressed as the Sandy character for Halloween and got a lot of attention for her spot-on impersonation of Newton-John’s signature role.

Newton-John posted a video to social media in which she posed next to a mannequin wearing the black leather and pants as she called out the supermodel as the perfect buyer for the outfit.

“Gigi, you look unbelievable in the Grease clothes, but you can buy the original, honey!” Newton-John said in the clip. “They’re at auction at Julian’s Auction on November 2nd!”

Newton-John tagged also @gigihadid in her post.

If Hadid does take up Newton-John on her auction offer, the supermodel should know the pants need a little bit of work.

“The pants have a broken zip and I had to be stitched into them because they were made in the fifties,” Newton-John told Reuters.

Although Newton-John first wore the skintight black pants more than 40 years ago for the original Grease movie, they still fit the now 71-year-old star today.

“She wore them a couple weeks ago — they still fit,” Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, told Page Six.

Nolan also added that Newton-John thinks the outfit is worth much more than the estimated selling price.

“If you ask Olivia, she thinks it’ll go for a million dollars,” Nolan said of the outfit. “It’s so iconic, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

In addition to the black leather outfit, Newton-John is selling her custom Pink Ladies jacket embroidered with “Sandy.” So of Hadid wants to be a Pink Lady next Halloween, she knows where to go.

Other Grease items up for auction include Newton-John’s premiere night outfit, a signed copy of the movie’s script, and handwritten lyrics for “You’re The One That I Want” signed by both Newton-John and Travolta.

Fans all over the world are still nostalgic for Grease. The movie will even get a spinoff on HBO Max that promises to stay true to the original film.

The auction of the Grease memorabilia will take place at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and live online on Nov. 2. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia.