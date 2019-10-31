Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves In Ariel Halloween Costume With Seashell Bra

Kylie Jenner dressed up like a grown-up version of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' character.

Kylie Jenner unveiled her take on Ariel the mermaid ahead of Halloween, and fans absolutely adored her revealing costume.

Late Wednesday night, Kylie took to Instagram to share a photo of her sparkly outfit inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid. However, in the caption of her post, the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star noted that she doesn’t look so little in the steamy snapshot. Apparently, she was going for a more grown-up version of the singing princess who lives in a palace under the sea.

Even without her caption, it’s immediately obvious who Kylie Jenner is supposed to be. She’s wearing a flame-colored wig that is the same bright red shade as animated Ariel’s iconic red locks, and she’s rocking a strapless bra top designed to look like two giant purple seashells. However, she’s added a few fun details to the little mermaid’s famous oceanic outfit. Her realistic, fan-shaped shells are surrounded by shiny pearls of different sizes, and she’s wearing a long sleeve top made out of netting over her cleavage-baring bra. The delicate garment is also embellished with tiny pearls.

Instead of wearing a fishtail, Kylie is rocking a green sequin skirt designed to look like it’s covered with scales. It features a high slit on the left side and sea blue lining. A glittering light green strap is visible on the right side of Kylie’s Halloween costume, but it’s unclear whether it’s part of the skirt or the strap of a thong.

Kylie completed her look with a pair of large statement earrings designed to look like shells and clustered pearls. She also wore contacts to make her eyes look light green. For her makeup, the beauty mogul rocked a vivid red lip and pink eye shadow. Her lashes were dark and dramatic, as were her perfectly arched eyebrows.

Kylie’s slideshow of three different snapshots of her costume was met with a tsunami of heart-eye emoji from her Instagram followers, and it racked up an impressive 1.7 million likes over the course of an hour.

“Ariel meets Jessica rabbit,” read one response to her post.

“Wow! You should totally go red! You look soooo good,” wrote another fan.

In a second set of photos, Kylie is pictured holding a beaded purse that looks like Ariel’s fish sidekick, Flounder.

While most of the responses to Kylie Jenner’s look were about how amazing her costume looks, a few fans suggested that her daughter, 1-year-old Stormi Webster, would have liked to dress up like the Disney princess.

“That’s what stormi actually wanted to be,” remarked one of Kylie’s followers.

As reported by Life & Style, Kylie shared a video of Stormi watching The Little Mermaid earlier this month, and the little girl was clearly a fan of the Disney film. Kylie hasn’t revealed what costume her daughter will be wearing on Halloween, but she recently shared a photo of Stormi rocking a mini version of the outfit that Kylie wore to the 2019 Met Gala, complete with a dress trimmed with purple feathers and a purple wig.

As for Kylie, the Ariel-inspired outfit is the third Halloween costume that she’s rocked so far. Earlier this week, she dressed up like a Playboy bunny for her pal Stassi Karanikolaou’s Halloween party. According to Us Weekly, Kylie and Stassi also did a couple’s costume of sorts, with the former dressing up like Madonna and the latter channeling Britney Spears to recreate the pop stars’ famous kiss at the the 2003 MTV Music Video Awards.