NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Clint Capela From Rockets Via Midseason Trade, Per Brian Windhorst

Although the Boston Celtics are seen as solid at forward and guard, with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, and Marcus Smart mostly performing well to start off the 2019-20 season, it’s often been pointed out that the team lacks a quality starter at center. According to a new report, that could change before the February trade deadline, as the team reportedly has its eyes on the Houston Rockets’ young and talented big man, Clint Capela.

As explained in a report from ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst, the loss of Al Horford and Aron Baynes via free agency has forced the Celtics to utilize an “expansive committee” at center, one led by new acquisition Enes Kanter and holdover Daniel Theis. As both of these veterans have missed some time due to injuries, Windhorst wrote that Boston could address their weakness at the center position by courting some of the “big names” that could be placed on the trading block prior to the February deadline.

Given that the Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly holding off on trading their starting center, Steven Adams, Windhorst pointed out that the Celtics are apparently considering Capela as a potential midseason acquisition. The Swiss center was supposedly available on the trading block early in the summer before the Rockets opted to go “all-in” and make a move for Russell Westbrook.

“If the Rockets need midseason changes, and they almost always itch for them, Capela could be available again,” Windhorst added.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Windhorst’s report backed up recent comments from the outlet’s Chris Mannix, who appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast and described Capela as the player whom the Celtics are truly hoping to acquire via trade as they hope to bolster their rotation at center.

“I think the guy they’re sitting on, really, is Clint Capela. I think they’d love to take a Daniel Theis contract and maybe a couple other small things and a draft pick and go get a guy like that.”

While NBC Sports Boston added that the Rockets aren’t likely to ship Capela elsewhere due to their pursuit of a top spot in the Western Conference playoffs next year, this isn’t the first time the 25-year-old center has been linked to the Celtics. The Inquisitr reported in July that there were rumors that Boston was interested in taking part in a three-way trade that would have allowed the Rockets to acquire then-Philadelphia 76ers forward/guard Jimmy Butler, with Capela going to the Celtics and Gordon Hayward heading to the Sixers.