Aubrey O’Day Posts Rare ‘Real Life Selfie’ In A Tight Baywatch Swimsuit

Aubrey O’Day has been sharing a steady stream of Instagram updates during the past day, as she keeps her fans updated on her life happenings and different things on her mind. Among the updates were a series that revealed a rare kind of photo from the singer.

“I never post real life selfies anymore,” she wrote in the caption of the photo in her Instagram stories.

Aubrey rocked a plunging red one-piece swimsuit with a round patch on the front bottom that was too small for her, as her sideboob was left on display. The Ex on the Beach star took the photo with her left hand while glancing at the screen. Aubrey wore her hair down in a casual look while rocking dark eyeliner and shimmery lipstick, seemingly posing inside a bathroom with a tub behind her.

And it’s true that it’s been a while since Aubrey shared a “real life selfie,” as she alludes to her usual Instagram posts. As of late, most of her photos featured a heavily edited look, while video filters added a new level of surrealism in the images. That means dedicated followers are likely going to be excited to see her selfies, while also hoping for more shots like this. However, it’s hard to know whether Aubrey plans on keeping her curated look for her feed or not.

Prior to the above selfie’s appearance on her Instagram stories, the reality TV star teased her fans. At first, she shared an image of a woman wearing heart-shaped pasties.

“Should I be queen of heart tom @poolside_collection,” she asked in the captions.

From there, she shared a black-and-white repost of a couple of twin models.

“Or do Baywatch w my twins? @the_kaplan_twins,” she added.

It looks like Aubrey opted for the Baywatch look, although her stories may also reveal yet another Halloween costume that she has in store for her fans.

In addition to all that, Aubrey also shared a screenshot of a funny Halloween costume with her followers. It was a search result from Party City’s website, and it was of a “Womens Ghosted Costume.” The costume was of a woman wearing a white dress with text messages. The reality TV star couldn’t help but make a comment about the item.

“Yo, @partycity is low key f*cked up for this..,” she noted in the captions.

It’s no secret that the singer is all about the holiday, as she has been sharing photos of multiple different costumes in the past week. This included a recent post where she posed as Jessica Rabbit.