Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Halloween Nightmares Leave Phyllis Invisible

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 31, bring horrific nightmares to citizens of Genoa City. For those who fall asleep after the extra-crazy holiday festivities, their fondest dreams turn out to be a house of horrors.

Halloween haunts the dreams of Genoa City residents, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick flips through channels and stops on a horror film while he worries about Chelsea at Adam’s.

Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) dream of being in control at work takes a turn. Y&R offered an exclusive sneak peek of Phyllis’s nocturnal notions ahead of the holiday episode, showing a clip where a regal gray-haired Phyllis exudes power. Meanwhile, a stunningly brunette Sharon (Sharon Case) hurried prepares for her boss to arrive at Newman Enterprises. Sharon runs around pouring sparkling water and coaxing wilted flowers to perk up as Phyllis rides the elevator up to the office that used to house Victor (Eric Braeden).

After all of Sharon’s work, Phyllis breezes in and dumps her things on Sharon’s desk without even looking at her. Things take a turn for Phyllis, though, when she realizes she’s invisible.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) also has a dream. During it, he assumes a dangerous persona with Sharon’s help. They work together to pull off a risky heist, and everything’s coming up roses. However, Adam (Mark Grossman) shows up, and Rey realizes he’s been had, turning the fantasy into horror.

Meanwhile, as she sleeps, Abby (Melissa Ordway) becomes the center of unwanted attention. She tries to remind everybody that she’s the boss, but all Abby receives is harassment from Kyle (Michael Mealor), Lola (Sasha Calle), Theo (Tyler Johnson), and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). All Abby wants is to prove she is a success in her own right, but somehow she never gets the credit, and her employees’ failure to recognize her authority is one of her deepest fears.

Kyle experiences a time warp at the Abbott mansion. Not surprisingly, his new family member Theo features heavily in the dream, but Kyle finds himself unable to do anything to combat Theo as he wreaks havoc on the Abbott household.

At his house, Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) dream of life without Adam (Mark Grossman) becomes a nightmare. Nick believes everything would be better without Adam. However, when Nick’s younger brother ends up in a coffin, the Newman family mourns him, and Nick ends up taking the fall for Adam’s demise. Luckily for Nick, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) shows up and awakens him from the nightmare.