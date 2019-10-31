Donald Trump’s World Series Game 7 Campaign Commercial Declares He’s ‘No Mr. Nice Guy’

Tonight during Game 7 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals, a commercial for President Donald Trump declared that he is not known as “Mr. Nice Guy.” The president also tweeted out the 2020 campaign commercial as the Nationals won the World Series in Houston.

The upbeat video shows a competent-looking commander-in-chief striding around the White House and highlights the president’s accomplishments. The video states that his achievements over his three years in office include 6 million new jobs, cutting illegal immigration in half, and obliterating the Islamic State. The clip then blasts the Democrats in the House of Representatives, noting that they are focusing on impeachment despite what Trump is doing in Washington.

“He’s no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington.”

The spot was paid for by Donald J. Trump For President, Inc, and Trump himself approved it. The president did not include a caption in his tweet of the video, choosing to let it speak for itself. However, many of his Twitter followers responded negatively to the ad.

Andy Ostroy, a frequent critic of Trump and author of The Ostroy Report, replied to the tweet.

“Oh, you’ve ‘changed Washington,’ alright. You’ve turned it into a CESSPOOL of dishonesty, corruption, and treason. And THAT’S why you’re gonna be impeached and removed from office… #Trump,” he wrote.

Other followers noted that the president’s commercial failed to mention the national debt, his lawyer going to prison, or lost manufacturing jobs, among several other scandals and situations thave have happened since Trump took office.

“Is there a director’s cut that includes all the lying, grifting, and treason?” asked author Michael Marshall Smith.

In addition to numerous detractors, the 30-second spot, which already has over 1.1 million views on the popular social media platform, the president also garnered a smattering of praise in the comments.

“We have a leader who loves America! President Trump will continue the winning for America!” wrote a supporter.

“Promises made, promises kept. Thank you, President Trump, for making America great. America will re-elect TRUMP on 11/3/2020,” another happy voter replied.

Many Twitter users also replied with video out of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., from tonight. The Inquisitr reported that the Trump 2020 campaign commercial aired on the Jumbotron at Nationals Stadium, where tens of thousands of fans went to watch the Fox broadcast of Game 7. When the ad appeared, the crowd once again booed the president, similar to how it did when he was introduced at the park during Game 5. His appearance at the fifth game of the best-of-seven series marked Trump’s first live baseball game as president.