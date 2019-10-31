Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Chiseled Abs As She Trains Her Shoulders In New Video

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez is has released a new workout on her Instagram page and it’s all about training the shoulders.

In the clip, the Latina fitness model wears a white sports bra and matching leggings as she goes through a circuit that includes dumbbell punches with squats, alternating upward presses and “L” raises designed to target both the front and side deltoids.

The model/fitness trainer’s caption includes tips for how these workouts should be done.

“SHOULDER burnoutttt! I like to do these for time instead of reps. Blast some music, jam out and wait for the clock to stop!!” she wrote. “Perform these as a superset with each move back to back for 45 seconds and rest for 15 seconds after each set!”

Ainsley’s fans cheered her on from the comments.

“Omg you seriously look amazing!!” one follower wrote.

“Awesome job omg you are so phenomenal!” another gushed. “Keep going gorgeous”

“You are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love to you,” a third raved.

“I like your workout videos,” a fourth fan added.

Informative workout video posts have become a signature feature of Ainsley’s Instagram page. She uploads them regularly and often focuses on a specific part of the body in each one. As The Inquisitr reported, yesterday she posted a video series in which she’s using a resistance band to train her core, all while wearing a skimpy pink bikini. The post currently has more than 25,000 views and over 550 comments.

Working out in a bikini is nothing new for the Miami-based model. She recently uploaded a glute-focused workout while wearing a bright yellow two-piece swimsuit, much to the delight of her followers. Those followers flooded the comments section with appreciative emoji and expressions of gratitude for the workout tips. The video series has racked up 27,000 views and more than 650 comments since it was posted.

While a lot of her video content focuses on strength or resistance training, three days ago, Ainsley posted a video of herself doing a sweat-inducing boxing routine. During the clip, the petite powerhouse fires off a round of punches and manages to sprinkle in some jump squats in between rounds. In the caption, she admitted that cardio isn’t a big part of her fitness routine but conceded that she tries to work in at least 30 minutes of heart-accelerating physical activity per week.

Fans of Ainsley Rodriguez can keep up with her almost daily doses of fitspiration by following her on Instagram.