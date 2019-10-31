Kenya Moore’s Friend And ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Cynthia Bailey Says She Is Still ‘Very Much In Love’ With Marc Daly

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is holding on to hope that Kenya Moore and Marc Daly will resolve their marriage after recently deciding to separate.

The former runway model has been supportive of her friend and co-star as she continues to deal with being estranged from her husband after two years of marriage. Bailey recently spoke to Us Weekly about the couple’s marital woes and said that she doesn’t believe the marriage is completely over for Moore or Daly. She said that, while she knew they were having some issues within their union, she was “shocked” to learn that they were considering dissolving their marriage in a legal way. She also said that she knows that Moore isn’t completely over the New York-based entrepreneur.

“This is her first marriage. I think she went into it for all the right reasons. She is still very much in love with her husband, and who knows? Maybe they can still work it out in the end.”

Whether the couple does decide to get back together or not, Bailey said that she hopes Moore and Daly will still be able to have a strong co-parenting relationship with one another. She said that their focus should be on their daughter, Brooklyn, even if they feel it’s best for their family to be divided at the moment.

“I personally don’t think that because you have a kid with somebody is the only reason to stay with that person,” Bailey said.

Moore and Daly both announced that they were separating through two different statements. In her statement, Moore shared that the two were tending to Brooklyn and doing their best to ensure their “miracle baby” is well taken care of. Moore also revealed to People on Wednesday, October 30, that she still hopes the two can resolve their marriage.

Moore’s announcement that her marriage was ending came two months after she revealed her return to RHOA. During her interview, Bailey shared how excited she was to have her friend back on the show. Moore joined the Bravo series in 2013 but decided to sit Season 11 out to focus on her growing family.

“I love that Kenya’s back,” Bailey said. “I always thought Kenya was great for the show. She just gets in there, she stirs the pot.”

The Bailey Agency owner also dished that RHOA viewers can expect to see baby Brooklyn in Season 12 of RHOA. Daly is also set to appear in several episodes of the show when it returns on November 3.