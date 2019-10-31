‘Maxim’ Helpful Hottie Caitlin O’Connor Flaunts Her Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Blonde bombshell Caitlin O’Connor just posted an absolutely sizzling picture to Instagram where she flaunted her long and lean legs in a pair of tiny daisy duke shorts. She also posted a number of other updates, including a post yesterday where she stunned in a black one-shouldered mini dress.

Fans were going wild over the new uploads, and it’s easy to see why. Caitlin has been considered one of the most beautiful women on social media, and was even listed in the top 10 of Mode Lifestyle Magazine’s “World’s 100 Most Beautiful Women of 2016.” In addition, she also won Sports Illustrated’s“Lovely Lady of the Day” commendation a whopping seven times, as well as being one of Maxim’s “helpful hotties.”

Caitlin showed off just she earned so many accolades in her latest pictures. In the double shot update, she stands in front of a chic fireplace, expertly decorated with a fiddle leaf fig in the background. However, viewers are likely not going to be paying attention to the scenery. Instead, all eyes are no doubt on Caitlin.

For her top, she wore a lace halter neck. It showcases her toned shoulders and appears to be a bodysuit, as it snugly fits under her jeans. For her bottoms, she sported faded daisy duke shorts. They are a high-waisted cut, highlighting her hourglass figure. They are also very short, displaying nearly all of her toned pins in full.

The first picture in the pair shows Caitlin’s body in full. The second then offers a close-up of the Pennsylvania native.

The post earned over 6,700 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“Everything about this is flawless!” one user raved, adding the heart-eye emoji.

“Perfect woman,” proclaimed a second.

Fans of the stunner only needed to continue scrolling through her Instagram feed to see even more sizzling pictures. For example, Caitlin had posted two more pictures in a sexy little black dress just hours earlier.

In the shots, she sits in front of a fountain while smiling at the camera. The dress is one-shouldered, with a choker-style halter neck accent. It is also very short, with the hemline just skimming her upper thighs.

Though it is black in color, it does have a metallic pattern in it, and Caitlin played off the gold tones in the outfit by sporting a pair of matching gold earrings. She completed the look with a smokey eye and a sleek ponytail.

The post won over 3,000 likes and more than 130 comments.

In other Caitlin-related news, she recently gave a sneak peek of her Halloween costume, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.