Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Exposes Perky Derriere In Barely-There Bikini Bottoms

The stunner sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, October 30, Lyna Perez shared yet another sizzling snap that pushed the boundaries of Instagram‘s community guidelines for her 4.2 million followers to enjoy.

The Instagram photo shows the brunette bombshell standing outside of what appears to be an apartment complex. While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Lyna looked like an absolute summer goddess.

For the picture, the Instagram influencer posed in front of beautiful green foliage. She faced away from the camera, seductively looking over her shoulder while smiling flirtatiously. The beauty opted to wear minimal makeup, including subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Lyna opted to go topless, covering her chest with one of her hands. She wore only a white thong bikini bottom that left little to the imagination. The stunner flaunted her perky derriere in the revealing swimsuit.

The beauty seemed to have just come back from a trip to the beach, as her long, highlighted hair was damp and remnants of sand could be seen on her toned bottom.

In the caption, Lyna instructed fans to try to characterize her using only two emoji. She stated that she would send a direct message to one lucky commenter. The beauty went on to say that she will announce the winner in her Instagram stories tomorrow morning.

Unsurprisingly, the post’s comments section was soon flooded with emoji. Fire, heart, and peach emoji were all popular picks. Some people, however, had a difficult time choosing just two emoji.

“There’s simply not enough emoji in all the world to describe you darling,” wrote one follower.

Some of Lyna’s many admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You’re fine as hell and a dope person. Easily one of the baddest girls on insta,” one fan gushed.

“Why are you sooo d*mn beautiful,” commented another.

“One of the most beautiful women on Earth,” yet another Instagram user chimed in.

The tantalizing post seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 85,000 likes.

Fortunately for enamored fans, Lyna isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. On Tuesday, the beauty metaphorically drove fans wild by uploading a revealing post on Instagram. The stunner went braless in a sheer, white bodysuit that put her incredible curves on full display. The provocative post has been liked over 195,000 times.

To see more of Lyna, be sure to check out her Instagram account.