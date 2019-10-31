Kenya Moore Says That She Could Reconcile With Estranged Husband Marc Daly: ‘I Didn’t Get Married To Quit’

Kenya Moore recently shared that she isn’t ready to end her marriage to husband Marc Daly just yet.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the businessman parted ways back in September. While the two both released statements to their fans to confirm that they were ending, Moore has been mum about the exact reason behind the pair’s split. She recently spoke to People and dished to the outlet about her plans to divorce, and if she hopes to change her mind.

During the interview, Moore shared that she and Daly haven’t officially filed for divorce as of yet. She also revealed that she isn’t opposed to the couple working out their marital woes, but they would both have to make some major changes in their current relationship dynamic.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore related. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

While Moore says she is hopeful that she and Daly will work out their relationship, she isn’t sure that Daly feels the same way. She claims that, though he wasn’t unfaithful in their marriage, her estranged husband is currently distant and is seemingly unwilling to build a future with the reality star. Moore also said that she owns up to the role she played in their marriage going south.

“Marc doesn’t seem to be there,” she admitted. “I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

Loading...

Moore and Daly married in a private ceremony in the Bahamas back in 2017. The following year, the pair welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, 1. Shortly before announcing that they had chosen to separate, Moore’s little family appeared on the Tamron Hall Show. During the show, the couple gushed over married life and Moore even referred to Daly as “the love of my life.” The pair even discussed Daly’s role in supporting his wife as she went through the IVF process in order to become pregnant with Brooklyn.

The road to the couple’s separation will reportedly be shown on Season 12 of RHOA. The Bravo series returns on November 3, marking Moore’s comeback on the show. The former Miss USA left the reality show in Season 11 to focus on her marriage and family.