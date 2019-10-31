Travis Fimmel’s ‘Raised By Wolves’ TV Series Heads To HBO Max

The Sci-Fi series created by Ridley Scott explores the story of two androids raising humans on a new planet.

According to Deadline, TNT’s Raised by Wolves, starring Travis Fimmel, will be available on HBO Max when released. The announcement was made on Tuesday during the WarnerMedia Day investor presentation.

Raised by Wolves is a serialized sci-fi series from Ridley Scott in his TV directorial debut and tells the story of two androids who are tasked with raising humans on a planet other than Earth. However, the androids discover that when religious beliefs threaten to tear the new community apart, raising humans is no easy task.

Kevin Reilly, the chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, offered the following statement.

“As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there’s no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized.”

Sarah Aubrey, who is the head of original content for HBO Max also released a statement.

“The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron, and team have created for this project are mesmerizing,” Aubrey said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fimmel will star alongside Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong in Raised by Wolves.

Fimmel will play Marcus, a human soldier. His wife, Sue, will be played by Algar. Jamieson will play Paul, their 12-year-old son.

Salim will star as the android called Father. Collin is Mother, also an android. McGrath will play Campion, a 12-year-old boy raised by Mother and Father.

Additional characters include Hazzard as Hunter, a 17-year-old and the son of the head of a powerful religious order back on Earth. Loughran will play Tempest, also 17-years-old. Shah will star as Holly, 15, a “burgeoning warrior” and Wong as Vita, 6, who is considered “fearless” by the others.

According to Deadline, production on this new 10-episode drama series was completed recently and was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Raised by Wolves will be produced by Scott Free Productions. Scott, along with Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam, will act as executive producers on the series.

Raised by Wolves is the second series from WarnerMedia’s basic cable network to migrate across to HBO Max. The TBS comedy Search Party will also stream on the upcoming service.

As yet, no premiere date has been released for Raised by Wolves. However, HBO Max is set to launch in May 2020.