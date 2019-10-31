Halle Berry Poses Topless And Shows Off Dramatic Hair Change In Instagram Photo

Halle Berry's hair is much longer in her latest Instagram photo.

Halle Berry has stunned her social media followers with another steamy snapshot. However, while the Catwoman actress is flashing quite a bit of flesh in her most recent Instagram photo, her fans’ focus hasn’t been completely on her exposed skin. Halle is sporting a radically different hairstyle than they’re used to seeing, and it’s been getting rave reviews.

On Wednesday, Halle took to Instagram to share a topless photo with her 5.7 million followers. The 53-year-old actress is pictured with her back to the camera. This provides her fans with a close-up view of the long, tight braids that she is rocking. The picture is a bit blurry, but it’s clear that the braids are ombré — they’re a dark brown shade near the top that slowly fades into a honey blond hue near the ends. The braids hit Halle mid-back, making them quite a bit longer than the shoulder-length waves that she’s pictured rocking in many of her recent Instagram photos.

Even though Halle’s new hair takes up more than half of the picture, it’s obvious that she is topless. This is because she’s standing in front of a window in which her reflection is visible. She is posing with her arms crossed — as if she’s giving herself a hug. This position is keeping her from exposing too much — she’s only revealing the curve of her bare back, her sides, and her shoulders. The actress also appears to be wearing a black skirt that rides low on her hips.

Halle’s face is visible in the window, but her features are slightly muddled by the skyscrapers in the background. She appears to have a slight smile on her lips, and she’s looking at the reflection of the camera behind her.

Halle’s artistic image earned the Oscar-winning actress around 12,000 likes over the course of an hour. Many of her followers also complimented her new hairstyle.

“Love your hairstyle!! Beautiful photo!” wrote one fan.

“Your braids are so cute,” another follower remarked.

Others wanted to know whether her braids are for an upcoming role.

“Your new hair for Bruised?’ asked one Instagram user.

Loading...

As reported by iHeart Radio, Bruised is a movie about a female MMA fighter that Halle Berry is directing and starring in. It follows the ups and downs of the pro fighter’s career, which temporarily ends after unforeseen circumstances force her to step away from the ring. However, this setback sets her up to make a big comeback. According to Halle, Bruised is a movie with a message, one that will tackle important issues like racism and sexism.

Halle has been using Instagram to keep her fans updated on some of the MMA training that she’s been doing in preparation for the role, but they’ll have to stay tuned to see if her new hair makes an appearance in the movie.