NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles Could Target Josh Gordon After His Expected Release

The Philadelphia Eagles were quiet at the NFL trade deadline, but could still have one big move ahead as they make a push for the playoffs — nabbing wide receiver Josh Gordon after his expected release.

The New England Patriots placed Gordon on injured reserve, but the team is expected to use its minor designation, which means that the wideout will be released once he is healthy again and effectively hitting the waiver wire, ESPN reported. Gordon is expected to generate some significant interest, especially after the trade deadline came and went with little action for available wide receivers.

Gordon is expected to be healthy enough to return to action within one or two weeks, and the Philadelphia Eagles could make a run at him, NJ.com reported. As the report noted, Gordon would be a major addition to the team’s offense, which has struggled at times.

“Gordon would be a massive upgrade over the Eagles’ current collection of wide receivers, even if he’s not the same level of player he once was,” the report noted.

Gordon isn’t expected to lose any of his speed once he returns from injury. As TheMMQB‘s Albert Breer reported via Twitter, Gordon was able to hit 22 miles per hour on the treadmill during his rehab session despite still being affected by the injury.

Josh Gordon’s stats are below his career averages so far this season, as he has notched 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown. With the New England Patriots trading for Mohamed Sanu and getting rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry back from injury soon, Gordon became expendable to the Patriots. However, he would likely be a top target for quarterback Carson Wentz, should he join the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles would likely have some competition for Gordon. After little action at the NFL trade deadline, there are a number of teams that could look to add the talented wide receiver and boost their offenses. That could include any teams in the hunt for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who was believed to be on the trade block but ended up staying put.

The Eagles would likely also have to be sure that Gordon’s off-the-field problems are behind him. He has been suspended several times for violating the league’s rules against drug use and is currently on a conditional release from suspension. Gordon had been mostly well-behaved on the New England Patriots, but any team signing him would have to make sure he can stay out of trouble.