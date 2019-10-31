‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Curve-Hugging Hot Pink Dress

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is flaunting her hourglass figure in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, the reality TV star is rocking a tight and strapless hot pink dress. Porsha’s long black hair falls in loose waves as she looks over her shoulder at something or someone off-camera.

It appears that the photo is from a scene in RHOA‘s upcoming season as Bravo’s logo is in the lower right-hand corner alongside information about the show’s airtime. Porsha also promotes the upcoming season in her caption.

“This Sunday!! It’s going down,” she wrote, adding a fire emoji.

In the comments, Porsha’s fans seemed excited about the show’s return.

“I cannot wait!!!!” one fan wrote.

“I CAN’T WAIT” another follower agreed. “I had missed you so much.”

“Yayyy! Took y’all long enough,” a third commenter wrote.

But others used the post as an opportunity to compliment Porsha’s beauty.

“Beautiful!! Love the hair,” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

A scan of Porsha’s Instagram page reveals that she wore the pink dress to the March Of Dimes luncheon in Atlanta in early October. March of Dimes is a charity that focuses on improving the health of mothers and babies in the U.S. According to their Facebook page, Porsha was named an ambassador for the organization at the event.

“We’re thrilled to announce Porsha Williams as a March of Dimes celebrity advocate!” the post reads. “Porsha has openly shared her journey, from the pain of miscarriage to the joy of new parenthood. That’s why her advocacy is so important. When we share our unspoken stories, it shows we’re not alone. Thank you, Porsha!”

According to Porsha’s photos, her castmates also attended the luncheon. Much like the other shows in the franchise, RHOA is known for interpersonal drama among its stars, but it looks like any issues between them were put aside for the occasion.

The other housewives have popped in more recent photos and videos on Porsha’s Instagram as well. In one of those posts, she’s posing for a photo with co-stars NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, and Tanya Sam, as well as Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Rasheeda Frost. The caption noted that the reality TV stars participated in an Entertainment & Entrepreneurship panel together, though it’s unclear whether it will be featured in a future episode.

In a separate post, Porsha revealed that she attended one of Marlo Hampton’s charity events on October 11.

Will this sense of camaraderie be a running theme of the next season of RHOA? Or will fans see much more of the drama they’ve come to expect? Viewers will just have to wait and see

Season 12 of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta premieres on November 3 on Bravo.