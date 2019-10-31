Swedish Bombshell Anna Nyström Stuns In A Mini Dress, Then Gives Fans A Selfie

Blond bombshell Anna Nyström may have commented that it was getting “colder” in her native Sweden, but she did not seem too concerned about dressing for the weather. Instead, the fitness model stunned in a very tiny mini dress. Just hours later, she offered her fans a sweet selfie.

Though Anna was wearing a dress in one of her latest two pictures, she is best known for wearing tight pants that hug her fantastic curves. She is particularly fond of yoga pants, as Anna originally earned her mammoth 8.3 million following due to documenting her fitness journey.

In fact, as recently covered by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned in a pair of leather pants that were so tight, they looked painted on.

However, no pants were in sight for her latest two updates. In the first, Anna wore a beige long-sleeved dress with a mock-neck accent. It is so short that the hem skirts her upper thighs, and her toned legs are elongated all the more by a pair of nude high-heeled shoes.

Anna then threw a fur jacket over her shoulders to keep warm in the dropping temperatures. Her sole accessory was a gold watch with a white face, and she wore makeup in a neutral and dark brown palette. To complete the look, Anna swept up her hair in a chic messy ponytail with a white scrunchie.

The post almost earned 50,000 likes and also got just shy of 550 comments.

“Omg so beautiful,” one fan raved, adding three red heart emoji.

“If you’re reading this I love you,” added a second lovestruck fan.

As mentioned above, the mini dress picture above was not the only photo that Anna posted today. She also treated her fans to a selfie that showcased her stunning beauty. In the shot, she wears a pink spaghetti-strap tank top that offers a glimpse of cleavage. Her long blond locks are styled into bombshell waves as they cascade down past her shoulders.

Though she kept her makeup on the lighter side, letting her natural beauty shine, she nonetheless wore some dark brown eyeshadow with a light pink lip. The eyeshadow makes her green eyes pop in contrast.

The update earned over 59,000 likes and around 700 comments in just hours of posting. Moreover, the comments ranged internationally, written in languages ranging from English to Spanish to Russian to Arabic.

“Too gorgeous girl,” wrote a fan, with the fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfection,” added a second, with a red rose, a heart, a heart-eyes face, and the hallelujah hands emoji.