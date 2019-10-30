‘Days Of Our Lives’ Halloween Spoilers: Claire Breaks Out Of Bayview, Ben Reveals His Dark Side

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 31, reveal that there will be plenty of spooky situations happening in Salem as the Halloween episode kicks into full gear.

Soap Hub reports that fans will see Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) decide to break Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) out of Bayview, the mental hospital she’s been staying out since trying to kill Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) earlier this year.

It looks like Jordan and Claire may have struck up a friendship while they were both at the facility, or Jordan just knows that she will be able to count on Claire to help her wreak havoc in Salem, especially when it comes to getting revenge on their common enemy, Ciara.

The two women will likely stir up some major trouble on the spooky holiday as Jordan’s brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), will be ready to take his sister down. This could mean that Ben will have to tap into his dark side, which is a piece of himself that he works hard to keep hidden away.

Fans may remember that Ben’s past is a very grim one. He was also once locked inside the walls of Bayview after he was revealed to be the necktie killer, the shocking murderer who took the lives of Serena Mason, Will Horton, and Paige Larsen.

It seems that Ben will be able to understand Jordan’s mental health crisis, and he’ll likely strive to help his big sister through her issues. However, if Jordan continues to try to harm Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara, there is no telling what he’ll do in order to protect the love of his life.

Elsewhere, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will reveal a startling revelation to his close friend, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). The duo have been friends for many years, and it appears that Tony will confide some big news to his pal, who is also a therapist and can offer an unbiased opinion and sound advice — if need be.

In addition, there are plenty of other spooky goings-on in Salem, including Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) brainwashed ways.

Thanks to Dr. Rolf (William Utay), Hope has reverted back to her alter-ego, Princess Gina, and she’ll stop at nothing to carry out whatever devilish plans she concocts, which will likely include a plot to steal her love, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), from his wife, Marlena.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.