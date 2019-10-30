Bob Saget Says He Has ‘Empathy’ For His Fallen ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star, Lori Loughlin: ‘I Don’t Cut People Out’

The actor cherishes his friendship with his troubled co-star.

Bob Saget says his Fuller House co-star, Lori Loughlin, will always be part of his life. In a new interview, the Netflix star said he has “love” and “empathy” for his longtime co-star and friend, who is currently embroiled in the nationwide college admissions scandal alongside her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Saget, 63, told Fox News that he will never shut Loughlin out of his life amid her headline-making legal troubles. The actor, who first worked with Loughlin in the 1980s when they co-starred together as morning show co-hosts on the ABC family comedy, Full House, explained that it all comes down to loyalty, compassion, and understanding for his troubled friend.

“I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens. For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out.”

Saget also added another, self-deprecating reason for standing by Loughlin.

“I’ve never had any friends growing up. So, I’m lucky to have any in the first place,” he admitted.

In the interview, Saget went on to explain that the Fuller House family is like a real family to him. While he revealed that Loughlin’s TV husband, John Stamos, even checked in on him amid the California wildfires to offer him a place to stay, he did not say if he has talked to Loughlin since her legal woes began in March after she was arrested for allegedly bribing her daughters’ way into USC. It has been reported that the Fuller House cast members are worried about Loughlin as she faces possible jail time.

With Loughlin tied up with impending court dates, she won’t be seen on the final season of Fuller House. Saget told Fox News that the end of the long-running spinoff series is “bittersweet,” and it’s clear that it’s even more bittersweet with the loss of a core cast member such as Loughlin.

Earlier this year, Saget was caught by TMZ and was asked about Loughlin’s college admission scandal.

“You love who you love in your life,” the actor said at the time. “I’m on the team of people that I love, but life’s complicated.”

The fifth and final season of Fuller House is expected to hit Netflix later this year.