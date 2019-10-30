Lamar Odom’s Daughter, Destiny, Stuns In Tight Leather Pants Before Exuding ‘Angel Energy’

Destiny Morales-Odom recently stunned her fans after posting a selfie on Instagram where she exuded self-described “angel energy.” This comes shortly after the brunette beauty posted two pictures from a night out at a Halloween party where she wowed in tight black leather pants and a crop top.

Destiny is still new to Instagram, and only joined the platform this past summer. The timing was only shortly after she was thrust into the limelight after helping her father, former basketball player Lamar Odom, promote his autobiography, Darkness to Light: A Memoir.

But despite being a rookie to social media, she has a potentially bright future as an Instagram star if she continues to post uploads like her two most recent. The first one was a double-picture update in which the famous daughter joked that she was “psycho.” Despite the grim proclamation, she still managed to look stunning.

In shots, Destiny wore a black crop top that is revealing enough to potentially pass for a bra. She fashionably paired the top with a pair of tight patent leather pants. The ensemble ably flaunts her toned midriff.

The 21-year-old had straightened her hair for the look, and applied makeup in a chic smokey-eye style. She accessorized with a black purse and a silver layered chain choker. In the first picture, she smolders at the camera. In the second, she makes a specific NSFW hand gesture.

The two photos earned just shy of 475 likes and more than 40 comments.

“Lord have mercy,” teased one fan, with several exasperated face emoji.

“You look like a model,” gushed a second, with the perfection hand emoji.

Destiny then changed gears for her next personal shot. In the sweet selfie, Destiny looks fresh-faced, with only the slightest makeup applied. This comprised mainly of a little pat of blush and some clear lip gloss.

Her hair appears to be slightly slicked back, and she pushes it down with her free hand. She also accessorized with a pair of statement oversized gold hoop earrings. For attire, Destiny wore a classic white oxford shirt, leaving much of it unbuttoned.

Destiny’s post, in which she takes a side-angle selfie, showcases her beautifully sculpted cheekbones, and gives the picture a high-fashion vibe.

The shot earned around 325 likes and 11 comments.

“All day! (…and night),” returned one fan in response to her caption, adding both a smiley face and the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Stunning,” simply added a second.

“[You’re] killing it babe,” wrote a third, adding both the mind-blown emoji and an angel face.

Destiny recently also stunned while wearing a short crop top, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.