Kylie Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Fan Who Hiked To Her Hidden Hills Home

Kylie Jenner was forced to file a restraining order against a man who allegedly intruded onto her property on Tuesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her safety, or the safety of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. It hasn’t been revealed, however, whether or not the little girl was at home during the time of the security breach.

E! News reports that Kylie filed the order this week after a man showed up at her home when he hiked through the makeup mogul’s gated community. The man reportedly made it all the way up to Jenner’s front door, where he began to pound, claiming he was there to visit the reality star.

Security immediately assessed the situation and stated that the man was acting “erratic and nervous” during the encounter. Kylie’s security team reportedly escorted the man away from the premises, and he was later arrested.

The restraining order states that the unnamed man must state at least 100 yards away from Jenner, her property, and her car.

TMZ reports that the man was officially charted with two counts, which include a misdemeanor trespassing charge and a felony charge for bringing contraband into the jail with him in the form of a glass pipe.

Law enforcement claims that the man appeared to be under the influence at the time of his arrest.

Kylie has yet to officially speak out about the incident or the alleged stalker, but it seems clear that she’s willing to do whatever it takes when it comes to keeping her family from falling prey to overzealous admirers.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that the family has had to deal with a situation in which they didn’t feel safe. Just last year, Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, reportedly dealt with a stalker of her own.

Loading...

A man named John Ford was arrested after allegedly trespassing at Kendall’s home on more than once occasion. The man was later deported to his native country of Canada following the incidents, per CBS News.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement following the deportation.