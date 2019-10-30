Aubrey O’Day Bares Cleavage And Channels Madonna In Gold ‘Virgin’ Halloween Costume

Aubrey O’Day took to Instagram today to share her most recent Halloween costume with her followers. She revealed a gold outfit in the style of Madonna’s classic “Like A Virgin” look from the icon’s 1990 “Blonde Ambition Tour.”

In the image, the “White Hot Lies” singer spread her legs and put one hand behind her head and the other on her lower face. She wore a wild mass of platinum blonde curls that swirled around her head. Her eyes sported dramatic eye makeup, and deep crimson lipstick made the singer’s lips pop. The brand ambassador also wore several rings on her hand, which sported long fingernails with a white manicure.

The singer’s gold bodysuit featured cones over her chest and revealed a hint of her ample cleavage. It had unused garter clips hanging from the legs. She paired it with opaque black tights, and around her slender waist, O’Day wore a gold chain belt that had a lock hanging down.

In her caption, the former The Celebrity Apprentice contestant revealed that the costume came from Fashion Nova — a brand she often represents on the popular social media platform. O’Day’s 963,000 Instagram followers appreciated the look, and in less than an hour, her video had received nearly 104,000 views. Plus, several fans left supportive comments for the singer expressing how much they appreciated her look.

“The most beautiful, talented, loving, caring, and intelligent woman I have ever met!” gushed a follower.

“Oh b*tch, I know you were feeling yourself,” another replied.

In her Instagram story, O’Day showed off her inspiration for the latest Halloween look, and it was a picture of Madonna in a similar outfit. Then, she asked fans to weigh in on how she did. Several felt she absolutely nailed the “Like A Virgin” costume.

“Aubrey out doing yourself every time. Love love love,” a wowed fan praised.

At least one fan asked the singer about new music from her band Danity Kane, which formed on MTV’s third season of Making The Band in 2005.

“Are we ever gonna get that @danitykane album?!” the follower wondered.

While O’Day did not reply to the fan in her comments section, she did share a video in her stories from one year ago today when she performed with DK3 in New Orleans, and the entertainer noted that she is missing the stage right now.

For a couple of weeks, O’Day has shown off several great Halloween costumes, which is something she does each year. The Inquisitr previously reported that the “DJT” singer channeled Morticia Addams as one of her holiday getups.