‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 5 Trailer: Daryl Dixon Opens Up To Connie About His Brother Merle

In the next episode of 'The Walking Dead,' while searching for Kelly, Daryl Dixon tells Connie a story about his brother, Merle.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to E! Online, in the upcoming episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) opens up to Connie (Lauren Ridloff) about his brother Merle (Michael Rooker).

Previously in The Walking Dead, a close relationship has been forming between Daryl and Connie. In Season 10, it was revealed that Daryl was learning sign languages in order to interact with Connie more efficiently. In the latest clip featuring the pair, Daryl gets a chance to try out his sign language skills as he speaks about his brother.

The conversation occurs while Daryl and Connie are out in the forest searching for Connie’s sister, Kelly (Angel Theory). Currently, it is unclear why Kelly is missing. It has been suggested in a previous clip for this episode that she was tracking something. However, what Kelly was searching for has not yet been revealed.

In the new clip for Episode 5, Connie is desperately concerned for her sister’s safety and searches tirelessly. However, when she suggests to Daryl that Kelly going missing is entirely her fault, Daryl refuses to believe this. He then goes on to tell Connie a story about his brother Merle.

Jace Downs / AMC

In the story, Daryl and Merle were fishing. Merle was also drinking and manages to fall overboard. Daryl jumps in to save his brother and drags him to shore. However, once they get there, Merle calls Daryl a dummy and tells him to get the beer instead.

Connie enjoys the story and Daryls tells her that everything is going to be okay. However, as soon as he says that, a sound is heard off-screen and the pair rush off in that direction. If viewers want to know what Daryl and Connie heard, they will have to tune in to the next episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out.

You can view the new clip for Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 5 of The Walking Dead also looks set to further explore Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) escape from Alexandria. In addition, the suggestion of a worrying illness for Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is also mentioned, so viewers will likely have a lot to look forward to on Sunday night.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 3, with Episode 5, titled “What It Always Is.”