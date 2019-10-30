‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers For Dance-Off Week 8 Of Season 28: ‘Everybody Dance Now’

Dancing with the Stars continues for Week 8 of Season 28 after Karamo Brown was eliminated last Monday during the ABC show’s Halloween spectacular. With the culture expert for Queer Eye gone, seven celebrity couples and their pro partners will return to DWTS for the chance to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy that all champions of this ABC reality show are awarded.

Each pair of contenders will perform two dances on November 4. One will be choreographed to a style of dance the couple in question had not previously presented on this season of DWTS, while the other dance has been categorized as a dance-off.

The complicated concept of the latter has been explained by ABC.

“Two at a time, couples face off against one other on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time (Cha Cha, Jive or Salsa). The winners of each of the three dance-offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive two bonus points added to their judges’ totals for the night. One couple will be granted dance-off immunity based on the leaderboard from the previous week and will not have to participate, receiving two bonus points as part of their immunity.”

Meanwhile, each contender will have the chance to show their mettle in a variety of dance styles.

American Idol alum and country crooner Lauren Alaina and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, will perform the fast-paced jive, and pop star Ally Brooke and her pro partner Sasha Farber will take on a jazz number done to the Charleston style.

This year’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, will join her mentor and partner Alan Bersten in a quickstep, while The Office star Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov will present their version of a jive.

Comedian Kel Mitchell and his partner, Witney Carson, will go wild while dancing the sizzling salsa. In addition, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold will execute their choreographed jazz number, and actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform a contemporary number.

So far, DWTS spoilers do not include who will dance to what tune, but ABC has revealed some of the songs that will guide the performers who take to the floorboards next Monday night.

These songs include “American Girl” by Elle King and “Heat Wave” by Linda Ronstadt. The familiar Styx song “Come Sail Away” will accompany one pair while John Legend’s “All of Me” will accompany another. Also, the iconic Journey anthem “Don’t Stop Believing” will be used to motivate one of the remaining couples who are still dancing on DWTS.

Meanwhile, when the dance-off takes off, certain songs will encourage those competing in this part of the competition. Such tunes include Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s iconic “Rhythm is Going to Get You” and C+C Music Factory’s driving song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” In addition, Queen’s legendary single “Don’t Stop Me Now” will become an apt song for this particular portion of the show.

Stayed tuned for Dancing with the Stars 2019 when Week 8 of Season 28 takes to the dance floor on Monday, November 4.