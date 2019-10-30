Selena Gomez Talks New Album That Took Her Four Years To Make

Selena Gomez did an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show and explained why the time was right for her to release new music, per Music News.

The “Come and Get It” hitmaker released two new songs last week — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — which are set to be released on her upcoming album.

Gomez revealed that she is happy to share her new songs with her fans and stated that she used experiences that built up over the years as inspiration.

“I had been working on the album for four years,” Selena said. “I didn’t want to release anything that was mine just because I didn’t feel like it was the right timing.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better and I’m glad I did, because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me,” the “Back To You” songstress continued.

The long development process of making the songs was necessary because she was able to get personal.

“I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”

According to Telegraph India, the music videos for “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” were both shot on the new iPhone 11 Pro.

The video for “Lose You to Love Me” has a simple black-and-white aesthetic with Gomez in the same location and outfit throughout. The camera catches Selena’s emotions quite close-up as she sings directly at the camera. In the span of seven days, the video has been watched over 90 million times on YouTube, proving to be an instant hit with her fans. Over 5 million users have clicked the thumbs up button.

The video for “Look At Her Now,” on the other hand, is completely different. Gomez performs choreography in the colorful video and sports more than one outfit. Within seven days, the video too has racked over 54 million views on her YouTube channel.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Justin Bieber allegedly knew that Selena might talk about their breakup in her new music. After being a couple on and off for some time, Gomez and Bieber called it a day in March of 2018.

Selena has yet to reveal what her upcoming album will be titled, or when it will be released. Her last studio album, Revival, was released back in 2015.