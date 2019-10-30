Constance Nunes Puts On A Leggy Show In Stunning Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Constance Nunes showed off her long, lean legs in a stunning dress in her latest Instagram update. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star looked like a brunette bombshell in the new photo, which put all of her enviable curves on full display.

In the photo, Constance is seen flashing a huge smile as she rests her hand on her hip and poses with her leg sticking out of a thigh-high slit in her black-and-red dress. The gorgeous gown boasted a sweetheart neckline that flashed Constance’s ample cleavage. The dress also showed off the model’s tiny waist and toned arms as she leaned against a vintage Ford Mustang during a car show.

Constance wore her long, dark locks styled in wavy strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She had the top of her hair pushed back with some dark sunglasses, and completed her look with a pair of strappy nude heels.

Nunes went full glam with her makeup look, wearing defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She finished off the sexy style with some pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her pouty lips.

In the caption of the snap, Constance revealed that she would be attending the SEMA show in just a matter of days and that she would be meeting up with fans during the event, which is held in Las Vegas. Nunes promised to sign autographs for those in attendance and encouraged her followers to head out to see her.

Meanwhile, Constance’s fans seemingly loved the gorgeous new photo and showed their appreciation by liking the snap over 5,000 times in the first hour after it was posted to the social media platform.

“You are the best,” one of Constance’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Beautiful! You look very nice,” another fan stated.

“Two stunning ladies right there,” a third commenter wrote, referencing both Nunes and her vintage vehicle.

“How can you not love this woman? She has a beautiful smile, she truly loves cars and she just might know more about them than you,” another admirer gushed over the model.

Speaking to Driving Line in the past, Constance revealed that her father’s love of cars is what originally got her interested in automobiles.

“I can’t really put an age on it. Ever since I can remember, I’ve always been involved [with cars],” Constance Nunes admitted to the outlet.