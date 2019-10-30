Australian Model Rosanna Arkle Shows Off Bombshell Figure In Sports Bra And Biker Shorts

Rosanna Arkle is flaunting her curves in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shot, the Australian model is rocking a black sports bra and a pair of matching biker shorts. She wears her hair off to one side and allows her loose golden curls to cascade over her shoulder. Even though it’s an outfit that seems best suited for the gym, Rosanna is posing outside while she stands in the gravel.

Although her pose, makeup, and hair look glamorous, Rosanna appears to have a concerned look on her face as she holds her temple with one hand. Based on her caption, it looks like she’s got Halloween on her mind, specifically the fact that she doesn’t have a costume as yet.

“What’s everyone dressing up as for Halloween? I have nothing planned, and it’s tonight in Australia,” she wrote.

In the comments, fans seemed to ignore her caption and focused on complimenting her beauty instead.

"You are wonderful," one fan wrote.

“Pure perfection omg so stunning,” another follower added.

“Love your beauty,” a third admirer gushed.

“You look beautiful,” a fourth fan commented.

In the photo, Rosanna is wearing the perfect costume if she simply wants to dress up as a Fashion Nova model for Halloween. The caption reveals that her entire outfit is from the fast-fashion brand. On their website, the bra retails for $12.99 while the biker shorts sell for $9.99.

This is hardly the first time that Rosanna has worn Fashion Nova on her Instagram page. In her post from yesterday, she’s wearing a white one-piece swimsuit that seems to glow in the photo. Although she didn’t share the name of the design, it looks like she might be wearing their “End Of Summer” swimsuit, which retails for $20.00 on their site.

As The Inquisitr reported, in a previous photo, she wore a black one-piece with a plunging neckline and mesh panels, which is also from Fashion Nova.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3WZ7OHJxzq/?utm_source=ig_embed

Rosanna may claim that she doesn’t have anything to wear for Halloween, but three days ago, she uploaded a photo in which she’s dressed up as a fairy. The whimsical costume consists of an A-line skirt made out of holographic fabric paired with a matching bandeau top and tiny black wings. She also added a whole lot of gems to her forehead and cheeks, adding an extra touch of whimsy to her depiction.

In the comments, fans appeared to appreciate the photo as she received several compliments about the way she looked.

The photo currently has over 20,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

For more of Rosanna Arkle’s stunning photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.