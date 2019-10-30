‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series: Emilia Clarke Reacts To News Of The Cancellation

At the premiere of her upcoming movie, 'Last Christmas,' Emilia Clarke responds to the news of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series cancellation.

After the announcement by HBO that they canceled the upcoming new Game of Thrones prequel series, Emilia Clarke reacts to the news. The actor, who played Daenerys Targaryen for eight seasons of the original Game of Thrones series, was obviously surprised.

According to People, when at the New York City premiere for her film Last Christmas, Clarke was alerted to the news that the original prequel series starring Naomi Watts had been canceled.

“It was kind of astonishing,” Clarke said.

The original prequel series was set to based thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original Game of Thrones series. Starring Watts in a pivotal role, it was expected to delve into the origins of the White Walkers, the Starks, and some of the other powerhouses of Westeros. The series had never been officially titled but there was speculation that it had the working title of Bloodmoon, thanks to onsite signage during the filming of the pilot episode.

“The show very much ended and we heard about the prequel and we’re like, ‘Okay, cool,’ but didn’t have any understanding of what it might be or who was involved,” Clarke continued.

“If it wasn’t meant to happen now, it wasn’t as perfect as everybody wanted it to have been, so it was for the right reasons.”

Even though news broke about the cancellation, Clarke was hopeful that it wasn’t the end of the plans for a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones.

“Maybe it will get reincarnated,” she added.

Of course, Clarke wasn’t to know at the time of questioning that HBO was in development for a brand new series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, news came through shortly after the cancellation that HBO had greenlit straight-to-series a new Game of Thrones prequel series called House of the Dragon.

Loading...

This new series is set some 300 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones. In Season 8 of HBO’s epic fantasy series, the fall of House Targaryen happened in a spectacular manner after Daenerys Targaryen finally succumbed to the insanity that had plagued her family for generations due to inbreeding. The new series is set to see the Targaryens from the other end of the spectrum via their rise to power.

You can watch Emilia Clarke’s reaction to HBO cancellation of the original Game of Thrones prequel series below.

﻿

As yet, no release date has been set by HBO for House of The Dragon. However, Digital Spy predicts that the series will drop sometime in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest.