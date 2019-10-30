Ariel Winter Shares A Cozy Selfie That Shows A Hint Of Her Bra

Ariel Winter stunned her fans with a cozy looking selfie that she took while “waiting” for her order from popular burger chain Shake Shack. The fact that the picture was a flattering angle for her cleavage and gave a small glimpse of her bra made followers love it all the more.

Though Ariel may have played wallflower bookworm Alex Dumphy on the hit ABC show Modern Family, she looks miles away from her brainy alter-ego. In the picture, Ariel wears a low-cut ribbed cream top, with a wrap detail in the front. It has such a deep neckline that discerning viewers can detect a hint of her beige bra underneath the shirt.

Moreover, the way that Ariel is posed doubly flatters her bust, no doubt to the delight of her fans. Perhaps in light of the colder weather, Ariel made sure to add another layer in the form of a sheepskin zip-up in a pale yellow color.

Ariel accessorized with a trendy gold chocker that featured diamond-shaped accents around the chain. Her makeup was simple, consisting of only mascara, light terracotta lip color, and a hint of blush.

Her hair was loose, and curled tendrils framed her face. In keeping with the caption, Ariel made sure to look bored by putting her hand against the side of her head.

In under half an hour, the post already earned over 25,000 likes and more than 130 comments. A vast majority were compliments on her beautiful appearance.

“Looking absolutely spectacular as always!” raved one fan.

“You little goddess,” wrote a second, along with a red heart.

Other users injected some humor into their comments.

“That is one VERY lucky shake!!!” teased one fan, adding a number of both red hearts and fire emoji.

“Dang young lady! You even make waiting look gorgeous!!!” added another.

Ariel has talked in the past about her guilty eating habits. That said, she maintains that she believes that everything is okay in moderation (via E! Online).

“I believe, you know, you eat everything that you want in moderation, you know, if you can… I think it’s best, that way you’re not like, really wanting something you can’t have,” she explained.

Though she might enjoy burgers from Shake Shack, she admitted that her biggest food love is mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Considering Ariel’s fantastic figure, her philosophy seems to be paying off. In fact, the Sofia the First star recently flashed a trim midriff while attending a friend’s birthday party, as reported by The Inquisitr.