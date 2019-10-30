Kim Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist In Tight PVC Pants During Lunch Date With Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian showcased her tiny waist while sporting a pair of tight PVC pants during a lunch date with Scott Disick on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail reports that the paparazzi snapped photos of brunette bombshell, and that Kim’s curvy figure was on full display the form-fitting bottoms, which were made by the brand Wrangler. The pants featured a high rise and straight leg, which looked stunning on the mother-of-three.

Kim paired pants with a tight, off-white short-sleeved t-shirt. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had the top tucked into the pants, and showed off her curvy booty, lean legs, toned arms, and ample bust in the process.

She opted to wear no jewelry, but did accessorize the look with a pair of stunning snakeskin boots, a pattern which has been a hot trend among the Kardashian and Jenner girls over the past year.

Kim’s long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands. Her raven locks flowed down her back and brushed over her shoulders as she carried a pair of reflective sunglasses and phone in her hands while heading into the establishment.

Kardashian also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature nude lip to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Scott looked comfortable and casual as he wore a pair of light-colored jeans, a dark gray crew neck sweatshirt, and some white sneakers. Disick shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of dark shades and wore his brown hair in a slicked back style while rocking a full beard and mustache on his face.

Leather pants have become a staple in Kim’s wardrobe, and she’s often seen out and about in the material. Just last week, Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was also seen wearing some black leather bottoms and a skintight gray shirt that drew a ton of comparisons to her sister.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted to the side and draped over shoulder, and looked to be nearly identical to Kim, as some fans likely had to do a double take to figure out which Kardashian sister they were looking at the paparazzi photos.

Kourt paired the ensemble with some clear heels, and rocked a full face of makeup to go with her Kim Kardashian lookalike style.