Melanie Griffith, 62, Flaunts Her Incredible Body In Black Lingerie

Actress Melanie Griffith has shared a new photo on Instagram that makes it clear to her fans that age is nothing but a number. The blond bombshell may have turned 62-years-old over the summer, but she certainly doesn’t show it in this new snapshot.

The picture Griffith posted originally came from the Instagram page for The Kit Undergarments, the brand of lingerie Melanie was wearing. In their post featuring the gorgeous actress, they noted that she was wearing their high-waist thong panties along with their T-shirt bra. Apparently, this kit is part of a charity effort to raise money for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The photo appears to be a selfie that Griffith took as she posed at home in front of a mirror. Shelves filled with shoes can be seen on either side of the mirror and Melanie was holding her phone to take the shot as she struck a sexy pose.

Griffith had her long, blond hair parted on the side and it was styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Melanie stood angled slightly to the side, one hand at her waist as she cocked a hip.

The actress wore black high heels to accentuate her stunning lines and fans could not help but comment on her flat tummy, long legs, and incredible physique.

It looks as if Griffith’s Instagram followers loved this sultry lingerie look. The actress has 433,000 people following her social media page and more than 26,000 liked the post in less than 24 hours. In addition to that, nearly 800 people commented on Melanie’s pose and she clearly had pulses racing.

“You are my inspiration,” wrote one of Griffith’s fans.

“Wow what a body Mel,” shared another.

Loading...

“Ok, now I see where Dakota got her incredible body from,” detailed someone else who couldn’t help but make a mother-daughter reference.

“You look exactly the same as in the Working Girl!!!!!!! Gorgeous” exclaimed an impressed follower.

Sharing rather risque photos is not necessarily anything new for Griffith. She has looked amazingly trim and fit in many previous Instagram posts she has shared. In addition, she has been photographed wearing bikinis while vacationing in recent months as well.

Melanie Griffith has been through her fair share of ups and downs over the years, as she has been married three times and has four children. Despite the challenges she has navigated, the actress looks absolutely stunning in this latest Instagram selfie and fans are amazed that she still looks this fabulous and sexy at the age of 62.