Haley Kalil Sizzles In Sheer Lace Dress & Shows Two Sides To Her Personality

Sports Illustrated bombshell Haley Kalil has been sharing sizzling updates from Puerto Rico on Instagram, and her newest update was no exception, as she rocked a sheer dress in two different shots. The dress featured a sheer, nude base with white lace accents throughout. It featured a plunge neckline in the front, and hugged all of the model’s curves. Thanks to the sheer nature of the ensemble, it was possible to see the model’s bra and white bottoms, which peeked through behind the lace.

The model shared two photos in the update, each showcasing her different personalities. The first photo was of Haley exuding sexy vibes, as she tilted her head back slightly and closed her eyes. She smiled with her lips parted, while placing her right hand on her head. Haley also placed her left arm on her midriff.

On the other hand, the second image showed Haley goofing off, as she placed her hands on her waist. She leaned forward slightly, while closing her eyes and sticking her tongue out.

The geotag revealed that she was in the Old San Juan Historic District, with a large stone structure behind her. Beyond that, viewers could see the blue ocean and a palm tree.

Another update from yesterday revealed that her trip to Puerto Rico was in order to take part in a photoshoot for Jovani Fashions. This time, the model was spotted posing on the beach with the ocean mere feet from her. Haley wore a tight, white dress that featured gold geometric stripes throughout. She wore her hair down with a heavy right part, and her bangs fell into her face. The SI hottie smoldered in the shot, as she gave a coy look while rocking lipstick and dark eyeliner.

And while the model certainly knows how to turn up the heat for her photo shoots, she’s also been very open about her real personality, as was the case today with her silly photo. Haley previously discussed her “inner nerd” with Sports Illustrated.

“I can’t believe this science nerd from Minnesota is able to be a part of such a powerful legacy. I hope to be an example to anyone who believes their dreams are too big that anything is possible,” she explained.

“A woman can be intelligent AND sexy. She can be an academic and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She can graduate Summa Cum Laude and still embrace her body in a tiny bikini. The former does not negate the latter and I hope to encourage women to pursue their passions despite social constructs,” added Haley.

