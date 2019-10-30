Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Sports Bra And Leggings As She Shivers

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin showcased her impressive physique on Instagram while she shivered as she prepared for a fitness session. She also gave her followers a glimpse into her motivation for providing fitness training.

In her Instagram story, the fitness trainer showed off her well-defined body in a great mustard yellow workout ensemble from the brand One 0 One. The sports bra featured mesh near the top, which gave the model’s followers a small peek at her ample cleavage. The back of the workout bra featured a criss-cross pattern that accented Lewin’s toned back muscles. The matching high-waisted leggings were the popular 7/8 length, ending right above her ankles, and they also featured strips of mesh that wrapped around her legs providing more airflow in the garment. Matching yellow and black tennis shoes completed the sporty ensemble, which accentuated her enviable physique.

In the first clip she shared wearing the outfit, Lewin had her platinum blonde hair pulled back in a high ponytail with her bangs swept to one side with tendrils framing her face. Brown eyeshadow and mascara highlighted her eyes, and the trainer wore nude lipstick to complete her look. In the second clip, Lewin’s hair fell in gentle waves down her back while a member of her glam team artfully arranged pieces of her hair to provide just the right look. The cameraman asked Lewin if she was cold, and the model shivered and signed in response. The man behind the video revealed that anything below 80 degrees is cold for the Venezuelan and a filter on the clip revealed that the temperature at the time was 71 degrees, which explained the model’s chills.

Earlier in her stories, Lewin tagged fitness trainer, Jen Setler, and the two prepared to do a shoot on the beach for the Fitplan app. In the clips she shared, Lewin’s hair was straight and hung down her back, and she wore an orange sports bra and matching leggings.

In between videos, Lewin provided her fans look at her motivation for helping others reach their goals in a still image in her story. She shared a message that one of her followers sent to her. The woman explained how she’d experienced serious injuries after being hit by a car, and detailed how Lewin’s recent summer body challenge helped her recover.

“I just want to tell you — THANK YOU, and be the same because you are really important for some people,” wrote the follower.

Earlier, The Inquisitr reported that the 33-year-old blonde bombshell showed off a practical at-home workout for her 13.4 million followers on the popular social media platform